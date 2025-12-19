Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa blessed with a baby boy; their second son in three years

It was in October when the couple had announced their second pregnancy. In their joint post on Instagram, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa shared a romantic photo, in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump.

The comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been blessed with a baby boy on Friday, December 19. As per an India Today report, Bharti was rushed to the hospital on Friday morning, straight from the set of the cooking-based reality TV show Laughter Chefs Season 3, which she is currently hosting.

The report read, "Singh was due to be present at the shoot in the morning when her water broke unexpectedly. This prompted an immediate trip to the hospital, where she later delivered her child." It further added that her husband Limbachiyaa was during her side at the time of the delivery.

It was in October when the couple had announced their second pregnancy. In their joint post on Instagram, Bharti and Haarsh shared a romantic photo, in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump. "We are pregnant again #blessed #ganpatibappamorya #thankyougod #babycomingsoon", the post was captioned.

Singh had also shared photos and videos from their maternity photoshoot a few weeks ago on their Instagram. She wore a blue silk gown with floral embellishments for the same, and wrote, "2nd Baby Limbachiya coming soon." The comedian couple is yet to make an official announcement about their second baby.

They had become parents for the first time three years ago after welcoming their first son named Laksh Singh Limbaachiya, whom they lovingly called Gola, on April 3, 2022. The couple, who are often seen entertaining audiences with their comical acts in reality shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and others, had tied the knot on December 3, 2017 after dating for a few years.



READ | Dhurandhar makes history, becomes first Bollywood film to have its entire soundtrack listed on Spotify Global Top 200 chart