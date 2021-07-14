Bharti Singh breaks down while recalling her late father on Maniesh Paul's show, says 'haven’t seen him, have no photos'

Bharti Singh is the true face of the women’s comedy scene in India. The comedienne rose to fame with her stand-up comedy child character named ‘Lalli’ and has made many laugh with her amazing comic timing and her hilarious content. But as they say, the ones who’re always laughing, often have sadness buried deep inside them.

Recently, while appearing on actor and host Maniesh Paul’s podcast, Bharti broke down as she recalled her late father and having no memories of him. The comedy queen lost her father at the tender age of two. Bharti said that she was unaware of how a man’s love is supposed to be but realised it after getting married to her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

During her chat with Maniesh, Bharti said, “In my life, I just have my mother. I don’t have a father. When I was just two years old, he passed away. I haven’t even seen him, Maniesh. I don’t even have photos of my father in my house. I don’t allow anyone to put them up. My sister has seen my father’s love and my brother, but not me."

She added, “But Maniesh, I didn’t even get love from my brother in my house, because everyone’s busy with their own work. But now, the love I get from my husband (Haarsh Limbachiyaa) has made me realise how a man is supposed to care.”

Maniesh Paul shared a snippet of the podcast on Instagram handle and wrote, “I always like walking in the rains…because no one can see me crying- Charlie Chaplin. The people who make you laugh are very deep…they hide their wounds…and such is @bharti.laughterqueen the laughter queen…she has been through a lot and i am so happy that she shared it with me.”

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limachiyaa tied the knot in December 2017 in Goa. The wedding and reception of the adorable couple were attended by several TV and Bollywood celebs. Bharti and Haarsh since then have hosted several stage shows and reality shows together. They are currently hosting season three of ‘Dance Deewane’.