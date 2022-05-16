Bharti Singh apologises after facing backlash from Sikh community over 'beard' joke

Bharti Singh/Instagram

Comedian Bharti Singh who is currently part of the popular comedy talk show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' was recently at the receiving end of social media flak for an old joke that went viral on the internet. An old video clip of Bharti Singh and Jasmin Bhasin surfaced on the internet and has caught the attention of netizens, who seemed to have taken offence to the joke.

In the clip, Bharti is joking about beard and moustaches while conversing with Jasmin. The comedian jokes that if ate their beards after drinking milk, it would taste like 'sevaiyaan'. The two were discussing men with or without beards. A section of the Sikh community took offence at the joke and now Bharti has taken to social media to issue an apology.

READ: Kiara Advani to be part of Prabhas starrer Spirit directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga? Actress's team reacts

Some netizens even targeted Bharti for isolating herself from the Punjabi traditions and heritage after tying the know with fellow comedian Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who is of Gujarati origin.



Now, apologising for the joke in a video that she shared on Instagram, Bharti Singh said, "A video of mine is getting viral for the last few days. I've been sent that video and people have messaged me it too. I was told that I've made fun of beards and moustaches." The comedian further said that she would urge everyone to watch the video, clarifying, she had not made fun of Sikhs' religious beliefs. She said, "Nowhere have I said anything about any caste or religion. You can watch the video. I’ve not said that Punjabis keep beards and face problems with it. I was having a generic conversation and doing comedy with my friend, but if it has hurt the sentiments of any section, I apologise with folded hands. I am a Punjabi myself, I was born in Amritsar and I'd always respect it. I am a proud Punjabi, too."

In the caption Bharti Sinhgh wrote, "Main comedy karti hoon logo ko khush karne ke liye na ki kisi ka dil dukhane ke liye .agar meri kisi baat se koi hurt hua ho tho maaf kar dena aapni behan samjh k #punjabi #proudpunjabi #love #respect."

Check out the video below:



On the work front, Bharti Singh is currently hosting The Khatra Khatra Show.