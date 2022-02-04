Net Worth of companies Shark Tank India judges are associated with

Sony Entertainment Television's non-fiction offering 'Shark Tank India' has given a boost to the start-up revolution in India. Becoming a beacon of guidance to many pitchers from all walks of life, the show has brought to light the rising wave of entrepreneurship present in every nook and corner of India.

The first Indian edition of the globally renowned business reality format, Shark Tank India has given many budding entrepreneurs the boost to make it big, has all it took was one perfect pitch to impress the sharks.

Celebrating entrepreneurship, the first season of the show not only witnessed some innovative business ideas but also saw participation from women entrepreneurs whose dreams were defined by their ambition to succeed in their chosen fields of business.

While all the Sharks were awestruck by their ideas, Sharks Namita Tahapar - Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Vineeta Singh -Founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, and Ghazal Alagh -Co-founder and Chief at MamaEarth, were the flag bearers of cheering on their fellow women entrepreneurs.

Other sharks that are on the 7-member panel are BharatPe Co-founder and Managing Director Ashneer Grover, Co-founder and CMO of BoAt Aman Gupta, Founder & CEO of People Group Anupam Mittal and Founder and CEO of Lenskart Peyush Bansal.

While earlier we told you about the net worth of each other judges, their educational qualifications and their fee per episode, today we will tell you about the net worth of the companies the 'Shark Tank India' judges are associated with.

As per a report in indianexpress.com, here's the net worth of the companies founded by the sharks:

BharatPe (Ashneer Grover): Rs 21,375 crore (approx)

BoAt (Aman Gupta): Rs 10,500 crore (approx)

Sugar Cosmetics (Vineeta Singh): Rs 4,000 crore (approx)

Peyush Bansal (Lenskart): Rs 37,500 crore (approx)

Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals): Rs 15,000 crore (approx)

Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com): Rs 15,000 crore (approx)

Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth): Rs 7,500 crore (approx)