'Bhakarwadi' staff member dies of coronavirus, some others test positive

A staff member from popular TV show Bhakarwadi passed away due to coronavirus and a few crew members have also tested positive for COVID-19. JD Majethia, who is the producer of the show recently confirmed the news and said that the entire cast and crew will be tested for the deadly virus.

Speaking to a portal, JD said, "A sad incident took place on the sets of Bhakharwadi. A tailor from our crew complained of weakness on July 11. The doctor gave him medicine for cold and weakness. He worked on July 12 and the next day he asked for a leave as he wanted to go home. As a rule of our production house we keep in regular contact with people who are unwell. We also ask them to produce a doctor's certificate of their well being when they rejoin the shoot. He was reminded on a group on July 19 via message as he had not replied to our calls a couple of times. He went for a test on July 20 and we were shocked to hear about the news of his demise when we called on July 21. We are in touch with a family member and are doing the needful," BollywoodLife.com quoted him saying.

JD Majethia further opened up about the challenging situation and said, "We have consulted the best of doctors. We have done swab tests of more than 70 people including actors, technicians, workers, studio staff, and suppliers. A few of them have tested positive and they have been quarantined. We are following the government guidelines." He said that the unit will surely be more vigilant when they resume shooting the show again.