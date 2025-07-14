'Bhai tussi cha gye...': Jaideep Ahlawat surprises fans with his dance moves on The Great Indian Kapil Show, watch viral video

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his powerful performances, has now surprised fans in a completely new avatar. A recent video of him dancing on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show is going viral on social media, and fans can’t stop raving about it.

In the clip, Jaideep can be seen showing off some unexpected yet entertaining dance moves, which has taken the internet by storm. Fans are loving this fun side of the usually intense actor. Social media is buzzing with reactions. One fan wrote, "Kya baat Jaideep bhai, tussi chha gaye!" Another said, "Chaudhary sahab, you rock!" A third fan joked, "Chaudhary Sahab in a parallel universe!"

The fourth person commented, "A actor with no negative vibes." The fifth one said, "No signature steps...he made it ryt there." The sixth one said, "Excellent dancer and actor but his outfit killed me. Looks out of a garage sale."

For the unersed, the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix brought together four of OTT's most-loved stars — Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Pratik Gandhi, and Jitendra Kumar. The episode was full of laughter, real-life struggles, and a surprise from K-pop land.

Fan Encounters and IIT Struggles

Kicking things off, Kapil asked the guests about their weirdest fan moments. Jitendra Kumar recalled how only one person recognized him as “Jeetu Bhaiya” at the airport, while the rest remained clueless. Vijay Varma shared a funny moment where a fan at breakfast tried hard to get his girlfriend to recognize him.

Kapil also asked Jitendra about quitting his IIT background for acting. “My parents were very upset initially,” Jeetu said. “But after I became famous, they slowly came around — though they still ask if I want to try UPSC!”

From Engineering to Spotlight

Pratik Gandhi, too, came from an engineering background. “Engineering ke baad hi samajh aata hai life mein kya karna hai,” he joked, sharing how he juggled multiple jobs before getting his big break.

Vijay Varma got candid about his acting school journey. He recalled asking a friend for help with tuition fees and then running away from home after getting selected. “I told my friend I couldn’t pay, he covered it. I knew I wouldn’t get permission from home… so I ran away,” he said, making everyone laugh.

Jaideep’s Proposal and a K-pop Surprise

One of the most loved moments was when Kapil asked Jaideep Ahlawat how he proposed to his wife. With his signature dry humor, Jaideep replied, “Do you think a Jaat knows how to propose?” He shared that his wife was his junior at FTII and things gradually fell into place. Vijay Varma, his batchmate, added, “We all knew she was going to be bhabhi.”

The biggest surprise of the episode came when K-pop sensation Jackson Wang made a sudden entry. The cast and audience were stunned! Jackson had fun trying (unsuccessfully) to make everyone dance to his track, while Pratik Gandhi hilariously said, “This feels like garba!”