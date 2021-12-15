'Bhai isko paise dedo': Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for wearing bold skirt

TV actress Urfi Javed has been making headlines for her fashion sense ever since she entered ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. However, the actress sure knows how to carry a backless dress with a veil or how to step out in a bra beneath a denim jacket with ease.

Urfi Javed, who is known for her weird sense of fashion, can make people drop their jaws by simply looking at her. Recently, Urfi opted for a weird bold pink skirt. The video of the same has been doing rounds on social media. Netizens are trolling the actress, calling her ‘shameless’ for choosing such a skirt to wear.

One of the trolls wrote, “Iska koi screw dhila hai ye jo samjhti hai vo log nahi samjhte.” The second one commented, “Aisa kapda pehn k khin jati h ya.. bas ghr ka ek chakr laga k fir utar deti h.” The third social media user mentioned, “Zaroor jisse kapda silwaati hoogi usse paise kam deti hogi,” while the fourth one commented, “Bhai isko paise dedo bechari kapde legi.”

Take a look:

This is not the first time when Urfi is being trolled for her dress. Social media users often target the actress for her unique outfits. For the unversed, Urfi was one of the participants of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Recently, she slammed ‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestants for behaving like hooligans.

In one of her interviews with Koimoi, she talked about the contestants and said, “Oh my God! What is wrong with them? I’m so glad I’ve not been called in 15. Mai nahi lad sakti… ek dusre ke upar aise chad jate hai, maar peet. Arey woh uske baal pakad ke kheech raha tha – shayad Vishal Afsana ka… Oh my God! I cannot do this; I cannot behave like a hooligan.”

