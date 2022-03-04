'Smart Jodi': Not Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain or Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami, THIS couple is highest paid jodi on the show

A new show on TV that is gaining popularity among the viewers is STar Plus' 'Smart Jodi'. The show brings together some of the most famous celebrity couples on one stage with the idea of having them compete against each other. The show will also bring onscreen the unseen chemistry between couples while all of them participate in exciting activities.

The show, which premiered on February 27, features ten celebrity couples such including Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami, Monalisa and Vikraant Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Natalya Ilina and Rahul Mahajan, Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Vidya, Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli, Pallavi Shukla and Ankit Tiwari, Bhagyashree and Himalaya, Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee. There are no judges on the show because the couples would have to complete the tasks and make it to the finals to earn the grand prize.

But do you know who among the jodis is the highest paid?

While the popular opinion is that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are the highest-paid couples on the show, it is not the right one.

READ: ‘Smart Jodi’ contestant Gaurav Taneja kneels down for wife Ritu Rathee, breaks down in tears - WATCH

According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, the couple that is the highest paid on 'Smart Jodi' is none other than actress Bhagyashree and her Himalaya Dassani.

A source close to the production was quoted telling the publication, "It is Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dassani who are getting the maximum. They are charging Rs ten lakh per episode. She is a Bollywood face and still very popular. In fact, the whole team of Smart Jodi is very surprised with the entertainment quotient that her husband Himalaya Dassani has brought to the show. He is very jovial and the whole unit adores him. He makes everyone laugh and how."

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are reportedly the second-highest paid jodi on the show.