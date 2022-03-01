Bhagyashree cries remembering her marriage, requests parents to let kids live their dream

90's sensation Bhagyashree had won millions of fans by playing the sweet-innocent Suman in blockbuster 'Maine Pyar Kiya.' However, soon after the film's release, she broke her fans' hearts by getting married, that too at the peak of her career. A few of Bhayashree fans were miffed with her decision, and now we learnt that her family were unhappy with her marriage. The actress's family were so much disappointed, that they chose to skip the wedding.

Bhagyashree and her husband Himalaya Dasani are currently proving them as a duo in the new reality show 'Smart Jodi.' In one of the promos, the actress breaks down to tears. The actress confessed that no one was present at their wedding. She even added that when she talked to her parents about getting married to Himalaya, they refused. Bhagyashree hold herself and continues saying, "Maa baap ke bacho ke liye sapne hote hai lekin bacho ke apne sapne bhi hote hai.. kabhi kabhi hume unhe unke sapne jeene dena chaiye, kyuki akhir mein woh unki zindagi hai jo unhe jeeni hai."

The actress even shared that she used to get angry when people and the media would say that she got married secretly. "Maine bhag ke shaadi nahi ki," asserts Bhagyashree. Her confession wins over the audience and co-contestants. Speaking of the new reality show, ten real-life celebrity couples demonstrate their relationship, love story, and bond while participating in exciting activities. Contestants like Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami, Monalisa and Vikraant Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Natalya Ilina and Rahul Mahajan, Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Vidya, Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli, Pallavi Shukla and Ankit Tiwari, Bhagyashree and Himalaya, Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee, are competing to claim the title of 'Smart Jodi.'