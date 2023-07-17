Headlines

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary escapes major car accident: 'I was haunted by thoughts of...'

Akash Choudhary shared that he took back his complaint against the truck driver since he and his pet dog Hazel left unharmed when the truck hit his car.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

Akash Choudhary, who was seen in the famous ZEE TV show Bhagya Lakshmi and the MTV dating reality show Splitsvilla 10, escaped a major car accident while travelling to Lonavala with his pet dog Hazel on Sunday, July 16. A truck hit the actor's car from the back but as Akash was wearing the seatbelt, he and Hazel didn't suffer any injuries.

However, the actor was left shaken, restless, and sleepless by the incident. Talking to The Times of India, Akash said, "I found myself torn between fear and gratitude. When the truck bumped us, I couldn't even realise what happened. We emerged unscathed, but the incident left me shaken, restless, and sleepless. Though I was on vacation, I could not sleep at night. Throughout the night, I was haunted by thoughts of what could have transpired on the road. It just reminded me how fragile and unpredictable life can be. The road was bustling with heavy trucks, and this season heightens the risk of accidents. I am deeply grateful to God for keeping us safe".

Referring to the recent demise of Vaibhavi Upadhyay and Devraj Patel who recently lost their lives in road accidents, Akash continued, "Following the sudden loss of artists, Vaibhavi Upadhayay and Devraj Patel due to road accidents, I have been extremely scared about driving on the road. These truck drivers can be extremely callous while driving. The police was very prompt, they came and arrested the driver. But I took my complaint back because he was a poor fellow."

Later on Saturday night, Akash shared photos on his Instagram of his staycation with his pet dog Hazel from the Della Adventure & Resorts in Lonavala.

