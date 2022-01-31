‘Bhagwan utha le': Shark Tank’s Ashneer Grover calls entrepreneur's product 'wahiyat' – WATCH

On the Indian version of Shark Tank,' shark' Ashneer Grover clearly objected to a product pitch, calling it disgusting in an agitated tone. He further requested that the pitcher 'respect' the platform and not regard it as a 'joke.'

A budding entrepreneur is seen pitching his company idea to the sharks in footage from the show uploaded on Instagram by the channel Sony TV. Ashneer and fellow shark Aman Gupta, boAt co-founder and CMO, laugh at his proposal for a drinking shield for glasses and mugs, which he believes will help people avoid infections and germs.

Ashneer and Aman announce they're 'out' as soon as the pitcher finishes his presentation, meaning they're not interested in investing in the business. Ashneer then says, "Bhai kya kar raha hai yaar tu? Mazaak hai kya? (What are you doing? Is this a joke?)". He then goes on to ask the pitcher if he "drinks a lot," before saying, "How did you even get this idea that glasses need masks?"

Other sharks point out that if people don't want to drink with glasses, they can use straws.

He says, "If you are standing here, someone else isn't. You need to respect that. This product is the most wahiyat (disgusting) product I have seen. Isse wahiyat na maine dekha aur na dekhoon, mere ko bhagwan utha le (I haven't seen a worse product and won't see one worse than this, may the Lord take me)."

On Shark Tank India, aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to a panel of accomplished entrepreneurs, known as sharks, who are willing to invest their money, time, and expertise to help the firm grow. Ashneer is noted for his direct and frequently enraged comments to the show's pitchers. Fellow shark Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals) has recently urged that he sugarcoat his criticism sometimes.