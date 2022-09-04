Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai star Deepesh Bhan's wife thanks Saumya Tandon after late actor's home loan gets paid

Saumya Tandon/Instagram

In July, Deepesh Bhan of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai passed away, shocking his family, friends, and coworkers in the business. The deceased actor's wife and 18-month-old survived by him. His passing resulted in not just emotional trauma but also financial troubles because they owed Rs. 50 lakh on their house. Former Deepesh co-star Saumya Tandon started a fundraising effort to aid his family.

Deepesh Bhan's family was able to repay the debt thanks to the campaign's help. His wife shared a video announcing the payment of the debt on her husband's social media accounts.

Deepesh’s wife captioned the video, “Big thank you mam @saumyas_world_ & @binaiferkohli and to all who donate in @kettoindia You are such an angle. God will always with you, love you so much.”

Reacting to the video, Saumya wrote, “Lots love my dear, I am sure Deepesh will be very happy above somewhere.

Previously, Saumya posted a video and asked for donations to help Deepesh's family pay back a 50 lakh home loan. She also thought back on her good times with Deepesh.

In the video, Saumya said in Hindi, “Deepesh Bhan is no more with us but his memories are still with us. He was a talkative person and often used to talk about his home, which he bought after taking a home loan for his family. He got married and even has a son but then he left us. Now, we can repay him by giving back his house to his son."

She added, “I have created a fund and whatever amount will be collected will be given to Deepesh's wife, through which she can pay the home loan. So, please contribute to making Deepesh's dream come true.”

On July 23, Deepesh Bhan passed away while playing cricket. On the popular programme Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, he portrayed Malkhan. Actor Aasif Sheikh said that Deepesh went to the gym at seven in the morning and then came by to play cricket in his building's Dahisar compound, where he eventually passed out. According to reports, he had a cerebral haemorrhage.