Saumya Tandon raises money for late actor Deepesh Bhan’s family to repay loan worth Rs 50 lakh

Saumya Tandon/Instagram

Actress Saumya Tandon of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai started a fundraiser for the late actor Deepesh Bhan's family on Instagram. She posted a video and asked for donations to help Deepesh's family pay back a 50 lakh home loan. She also thought back on her good times with Deepesh.

In the video, Saumya said in Hindi, “Deepesh Bhan is no more with us but his memories are still with us. He was a talkative person and often used to talk about his home, which he bought after taking a home loan for his family. He got married and even has a son but then he left us. Now, we can repay him by giving back his house to his son."

She added, “I have created a fund and whatever amount will be collected will be given to Deepesh's wife, through which she can pay the home loan. So, please contribute to making Deepesh's dream come true.”

She mentioned in her post, “This is for one of the sweetest co actors I worked with @Deepesh_b2 . Let’s show good people don’t go unnoticed. Every small bit counts. #helpdeepeshsfamily Link of the fund is in the bio."

On July 23, Deepesh Bhan passed away while playing cricket. On the popular programme Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, he portrayed Malkhan. Actor Aasif Sheikh said that Deepesh went to the gym at seven in the morning and then came by to play cricket in his building's Dahisar compound, where he eventually passed out. According to reports, he had a cerebral haemorrhage. Deepesh leaves behind his wife, whom he married in 2019, and a son, who is 18 months old.