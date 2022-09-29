Search icon
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Jeetu Gupta's 19-year-old son Ayush Gupta passes away

It was in July that Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan suffered a brain haemorrhage and lost his life.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 08:17 AM IST

Jeetu Gupta-Ayush Gupta/Jeetu Gupta Facebook

After the shocking news of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan's untimely death in July saddened the entire television industry, another cast member has suffered a personal tragedy. Jeetu Gupta, who played the character of Dr. Gupta in the sitcom show, has lost his 19-year-old son Ayush Gupta.

Jeetu Gupta shared the heartbreaking news on his Facebook account on Wednesday, September 28 as he posted his son Ayush Gupta's photo and wrote, "Nahi raha mera babu Ayush (My babu Ayush is no more)". It is being reported that his son was put on a ventilator after a small infection but his condition grew serious leading to his untimely demise.

It was on September 27 when Jeetu, on his Facebook account, shared a note that read, "My son's condition is critical in ventilator, please pray for my son". After his note, he even shared his son's photo from the hospital and wrote, "After reading the post about son Ayush, I am constantly getting calls from all of you to inquire about his condition, but with folded hands, I request you to only pray to God at this time because his condition is very serious. I am absolutely in no position to talk to anyone and it is not possible that so many calls....".

Comedian Sunil Pal also shared the shocking news on his Instagram account and wrote, ""RIP, Bhabhi ji Ghar per hai k Actor Mere Bhai Jeetu k Gupta k Suputra Aayush (19 years) nahi rahe, (Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor and my brother Jeetu Gupta's son has passed away)".

READ | Deepesh Bhan death: Shubhangi Atre, Rohitash Gaud, Kiku Sharda attend late actor's prayer meet

Earlier, Deepesh Bhan, who portrayed the character of Malkhan Singh in the popular show, lost his life on July 23, 2022, after he suffered a brain haemorrhage while playing cricket. He was 41 and was survived by his wife and 18-month-old son.

