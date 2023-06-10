Search icon
Mom-to-be Vidisha Srivastava's bold maternity photoshoot sets the internet on fire, see viral pics

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai star Vidisha Srivastava has set the internet on fire with her maternity photoshoot.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 12:35 AM IST

Mom-to-be Vidisha Srivastava's bold maternity photoshoot sets the internet on fire, see viral pics
Stills from Vidisha Srivastava's bold maternity photoshoot

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Anita Bhabhi, aka Vidisha Srivastava, has broken the internet as the actress announced her pregnancy with a bold maternity photoshoot. On Friday, Vidisha's photos from the latest photoshoot were out, and they went viral in no time. The actress is expecting her first child with husband Sayak Paul, and the couple announced their new chapter-parenthood, uniquely.

In the photoshoot, Vidhisha is flaunting her baby bump and she's posing with her husband, donning ravishing outfits. The actress is in her third trimester and she's expecting in July. In one of the photos, the actress can be seen in a red dress while flaunting her bare full-grown baby bump. With red lipstick, red bindi, highlighted cheeks, and curly open tresses, Vidisha has stunned her fans and netizens with her maternity photoshoot. 

Check out the post

In one of the photos, the actress paired with her husband Sayak by wearing a white shirt with white pants. In another photo, Vidisha is expressing his happiness about becoming a mother, and she holds her baby bump gracefully. With an all-glam look and brown lipstick, Vidisha has set new goals for maternity photoshoots. 

Here are the photos

352588009-922414319059838-4744490928489582157-n352780725-1252154092340620-1152486469733963216-n 352433681-277008794791269-2090514216477446522-n 352326630-976658880127569-6911499386390960239-n

Sharing her thoughts about bold photoshoots, Vidisha told ETimes, "I have always been bold with my sartorial choices and loved and accepted my body the way it is. I wanted to do a photo shoot that would remind me of the way I looked during my pregnancy. I wanted to capture a bold and unapologetic me during my pregnancy. This photo shoot was about accepting and respecting the new me. I wanted to keep it real and full of love." For the unversed, Vidhisha and Sayak got married in December 2018 in Banaras. 

