'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain' Promo: Nehha Pendse shares first look as 'Anita Bhabhi' following Saumya Tandon's exit

Actor Nehha Pendse who replaced Saumya Tandon as 'Anita Bhabhi' on 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain' has shared the first promo of the show shot with her. Nehha was brought in to replace Saumya Tandon who quit the show in August 2020.

Taking to her Instagram account, Nehha shared a sneak peek into her look as Anita Bhabhi for the popular comedy show.

Nehha captioned the post saying, "Kyunki bhabhiji ab ghar par hai Thank u @binaiferkohli for considering me @hashpot1 and @janabshankybali and manoj ji for being my constant support and @andtvofficial for the warmest welcome ever ..Am all set to have fun on this roller coaster ride."

Check it out here.

Earlier, during an exclusive interview with DNA, Nehha had spoken about the pressure of playing the iconic role which Saumya Tandon made a household name.

She had said "With great opportunity also comes great responsibility and I have two ways so to say. One, it's an iconic show and second, Saumya was an iconic actor to give the character the kind of height that it has achieved. So, it's double the pressure but I think I am kind of ready to take care of this pressure and deliver what is expected out of me. Later, only time will tell whether I have truly delivered or not."

Meanwhile, Saumya Tandon had also spoken to Hindustan Times about her decision to quit the show in August.

She had said, "I haven’t signed anything, and honestly I’m going to be picking and choosing carefully. I don’t have the incessant need to be seen on television every day. I have the desire to now really do something good and worthwhile, and I hope I get it. That’s going to be the quest now. There’s a lot of work around, but I’ll be choosy."