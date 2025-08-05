Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain's Ammaji's stunning before and after transformation goes viral, started with modeling at 20, her name is..

Trump's issues new tariff threat, says, 'Will raise tariffs on India very substantially over...'
Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer is second Indian film to earn Rs 500 crore worldwide in 2025 after...
India to place BIG order for powerful missile used during Op Sindoor against Pakistan, it is...
Cloudburst triggers flash flood in Uttarkashi village, 4 killed, horrific video surfaces, WATCH
Vipin Sharma reveals why he agreed to play cross-dressing father in Dhadak 2: 'I wanted to redeem myself after...'
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exams Result 2025 released, check steps to download, direct link here
Meet Smriti Irani's husband Zubin Irani, who was previously married to BJP leader's best friend, know about their love story
'Picking and choosing games won't...': BCCI warns all-format players for selectively skipping matches
One year after Sheikh Hasina's ouster: Disillusioned Bangladesh bleeds as Muhammad Yunus disappoints, Islamists change country
Sunjay Kapur's death cause revealed, UK medical authorities say he died due to...
TELEVISION
In the year 2021, Soma Rathod's pictures first went viral on social media, seeing which people could not believe their eyes. In these pictures, Soma Rathod could be seen giving stylish poses in denim shorts and spaghetti top.
One of television's favourite and longest-running shows, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, holds a special place in the audience's heart. Every character of the show has won the hearts of the audience, be it Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, Angoori Bhabhi, Gori Mem, i.e., Anita Bhabhi, or Tiwari Ji. Apart from these main characters, there is another memorable role as Ramkali Tiwari aka Ammaji, which is played by Soma Rathod. This character is Manmohan Tiwari's mother and Angoori Bhabhi's mother-in-law, popular for adding a humorous twist to the story. Soma Rathod is currently going viral on social media after she shared her glamorous avatar from her younger days.
Who is Soma Rathod aka Ammaji from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain?
In the year 2024, Soma Rathod's pictures first went viral on social media, seeing which people could not believe their eyes. In these pictures, Soma Rathod could be seen giving stylish poses in denim shorts and spaghetti top. These photos created a stir on the internet, and fans saw Ammaji in such a glamorous avatar for the first time. Soma Rathod started her career in 2009. She was first seen in the TV show Lapataganj, where she played a character named Mircha. Her comic timing and acting caught the attention of the audience, and soon she became a recognisable face on the small screen.
Was Soma Rathod also a part of Jijaji Chhat Per Hain?
Soma Rathod later clarified that the viral photos of her from her younger days were when she was 20 years old and did her first modeling photoshoot. At that time, Soma Rathod weighed just 52 kg and was struggling to make a career in acting. Her motive behind the photoshoot was to make a name for herself in the industry, and she also fulfilled this dream. Soma Rathod got more recognition after playing the role of Ammaji in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. Later, she played the role of Karuna Bansal in Jijaji Chhat Par Hain, which also received a lot of love from the audience. Through these two serials, Soma made her special identity in every household.
READ | Ranbir Kapoor's Animal accused of 'copying' THIS 1999 Akshay Kumar film, director says 'main claim nahi karta, kyunki us director ki...'