Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain's Ammaji's stunning before and after transformation goes viral, started with modeling at 20, her name is..

One of television's favourite and longest-running shows, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, holds a special place in the audience's heart. Every character of the show has won the hearts of the audience, be it Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, Angoori Bhabhi, Gori Mem, i.e., Anita Bhabhi, or Tiwari Ji. Apart from these main characters, there is another memorable role as Ramkali Tiwari aka Ammaji, which is played by Soma Rathod. This character is Manmohan Tiwari's mother and Angoori Bhabhi's mother-in-law, popular for adding a humorous twist to the story. Soma Rathod is currently going viral on social media after she shared her glamorous avatar from her younger days.

Who is Soma Rathod aka Ammaji from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain?

In the year 2024, Soma Rathod's pictures first went viral on social media, seeing which people could not believe their eyes. In these pictures, Soma Rathod could be seen giving stylish poses in denim shorts and spaghetti top. These photos created a stir on the internet, and fans saw Ammaji in such a glamorous avatar for the first time. Soma Rathod started her career in 2009. She was first seen in the TV show Lapataganj, where she played a character named Mircha. Her comic timing and acting caught the attention of the audience, and soon she became a recognisable face on the small screen.

Was Soma Rathod also a part of Jijaji Chhat Per Hain?

Soma Rathod later clarified that the viral photos of her from her younger days were when she was 20 years old and did her first modeling photoshoot. At that time, Soma Rathod weighed just 52 kg and was struggling to make a career in acting. Her motive behind the photoshoot was to make a name for herself in the industry, and she also fulfilled this dream. Soma Rathod got more recognition after playing the role of Ammaji in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. Later, she played the role of Karuna Bansal in Jijaji Chhat Par Hain, which also received a lot of love from the audience. Through these two serials, Soma made her special identity in every household.

