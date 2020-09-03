Headlines

'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain' actor Saumya Tandon puts Bigg Boss 14 participation rumours to rest with a funny video

Saumya Tandon shared a video on her Instagram page and captioned it, "This is to clarify again and again. Me in #BigBoss.....naaaa. So please stop speculating and writing about it. I am NOT going. #rumours (sic)."

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 03, 2020, 08:55 PM IST

Putting all rumours to rest, television actor Saumya Tandon of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain fame, recently shared a funny video on Instagram to clarify that she will not be participating in popular reality show Bigg Boss 14, to be hosted by Salman Khan. 

Saumya Tandon, who is popularly known as Gori Mem or Anita Bhabhi in the television drama, was speculated to have been approached for the show. However, breaking her silence on the matter and clarifying that she won't be a participant in this season of the show, Saumya shared the now viral video on her social media account, which rubbishes all media reports.

Saumya Tandon shared a video on her Instagram page and captioned it, "This is to clarify again and again. Me in #BigBoss.....naaaa. So please stop speculating and writing about it. I am NOT going. #rumours (sic)."

A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 which was all set to premiere in the last week of September but reports state that the show has been pushed to October. 

According to reports, the controversial reality show will now premiere on October 4 on Colors TV.

While the team hasn't shared any specific reason for the same or confirmed the new, however, there are several media reports claiming the same. 

On August 16, the new 'Bigg Boss 14' promo was released in which Salman's famous track 'Swag Se Swagat' from the film Tiger Zinda Hai, was used. 

In the video, Salman is heard stating that while 2020 has caused trouble for 'Bigg Boss', the 'Bigg Boss' is ready to give a befitting reply to the year. 'Ab scene paltega' was the tagline of the video.

The first promo of 'Bigg Boss 14' had featured Salman Khan at his Panvel farmhouse. The actor had stated that he is growing rice for the contestants. He was probably hinting at the ration the locked up contestants receive every week when they accomplish a task.

