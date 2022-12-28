Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actor Ishwar Thakur does not 'have money for diapers’, uses newspaper as he battles kidney aliment

Ishwar Thakur, who is suffering from financial crisis. revealed that his mother has been bedridden since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 06:43 PM IST

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actor Ishwar Thakur does not 'have money for diapers’, uses newspaper as he battles kidney aliment
Credit: Ishwar Thakur/Instagram

Popular television actor Ishwar Thakur, who was seen in tv shows like I Come In Madam, Jija Ji Chhat Par Hai, FIR, and Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, is suffering from a financial crisis because of his health.

The actor has now talked about his health condition, he revealed that his legs are swollen, and is unable to hold his urine. While speaking to AajTak, he said, “I don't even have the money to buy diapers, so I am using old newspapers as a substitute. I cannot get myself treated by a good doctor because I cannot afford it. Earlier, I was undergoing Ayurvedic treatment for my condition, but I've stopped that as well as I don't have any money now.”

He further mentioned, “I have even given some auditions, but as soon as the producers get to know of my condition, they drop me thinking if something happens to be on sets, they will be held responsible for it.”

Ishwar also talked about his mother and said that she has been bedridden since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. He mentioned, “She keeps urinating in her clothes, hence, she had been wearing diapers for the past two years, but now I cannot get them for her either.”

Not only this, his brother is also suffering from schizophrenia and was earlier being treated at a government hospital in the city. However, he is now shifted to an ashram owing to the financial crunch. He further said, "I am very critical. Death seems better than this life now. But I cannot leave my mother and brother in this condition alone, so I continue to fight."

Earlier, Dipesh Bhan who played the role of Malkhan Singh in Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hain passed away after suffering cardiac arrest. The news was confirmed by the assistant director of the show.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Urvashi Rautela sets internet on fire in stunning pink dress, fans compare her to Kylie Jenner
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New Year 2023: Himachal Pradesh government allows eateries to open round the clock
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.