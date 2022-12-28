Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actor Ishwar Thakur does not 'have money for diapers’, uses newspaper as he battles kidney aliment

Credit: Ishwar Thakur/Instagram

Popular television actor Ishwar Thakur, who was seen in tv shows like I Come In Madam, Jija Ji Chhat Par Hai, FIR, and Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, is suffering from a financial crisis because of his health.

The actor has now talked about his health condition, he revealed that his legs are swollen, and is unable to hold his urine. While speaking to AajTak, he said, “I don't even have the money to buy diapers, so I am using old newspapers as a substitute. I cannot get myself treated by a good doctor because I cannot afford it. Earlier, I was undergoing Ayurvedic treatment for my condition, but I've stopped that as well as I don't have any money now.”

A humble request to all friends, our fellow artist "Ishwar Thakur" is currently undergoing various serious illnesses, please do all the help you can (thank you) pic.twitter.com/WdA1D5CVcg — Jeetu Gupta (@jeetu_gupta_09) October 25, 2020

He further mentioned, “I have even given some auditions, but as soon as the producers get to know of my condition, they drop me thinking if something happens to be on sets, they will be held responsible for it.”

Ishwar also talked about his mother and said that she has been bedridden since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. He mentioned, “She keeps urinating in her clothes, hence, she had been wearing diapers for the past two years, but now I cannot get them for her either.”

Not only this, his brother is also suffering from schizophrenia and was earlier being treated at a government hospital in the city. However, he is now shifted to an ashram owing to the financial crunch. He further said, "I am very critical. Death seems better than this life now. But I cannot leave my mother and brother in this condition alone, so I continue to fight."

