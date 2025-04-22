Shubhangi and Piyush were not in contact, but she is still grieving his loss. She reportedly resumed shooting for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai on Sunday.

Actor Shubhangi Atre's ex-husband, Piyush Poorey, passed away on Saturday after battling liver cirrhosis. According to a report by Times of India, he had been unwell for a while.

According to the report, Shubhangi Atre said, “Your thoughtfulness during this time means a great deal to me. I request you to give me some time to talk about this.” The couple got married in Indore in 2003 and welcomed their daughter in 2005. Their divorce was finalized on February 5 this year.

The source said, "Shubhangi and Piyush were not on talking terms. However, she is mourning. She has resumed shooting (for her TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) on Sunday."

Last year, prior to their divorce, a source told Hindustan Times that Shubhangi and Piyush had attempted to mend their relationship and give their marriage another shot. However, things didn’t work out. While they had accepted that they couldn’t live together, at the time, they were hesitant to proceed with the divorce.

He added, “They are separated, and have moved on in their life. When it comes to legal formalities, that is something they are not dedicated to doing as they don’t want their daughter to be in the middle of the whole legal thing. They have remained cordial with each other for the sake of their daughter, and want to continue to do so."

Shubhangi Atre has appeared in popular TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasturi, and Chidiya Ghar. However, she is best known for her role as Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.