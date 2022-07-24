Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Nehha Pendse mourns Deepesh Bhan's demise

Credit: Neha-Deepesh/Instagram

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai star Deepesh Bhan passed away on Friday after he collapsed while playing cricket. His death came as a shock to his fans, family and friends. Co-star Nenha Pendse, who worked with the late actor in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai and May I Come In Madam, said that she is numb after she heard about the actor’s demise.

While speaking to ETimes TV, the actor said that she was in Pune but now she is heading towards Mumbai. She stated that ‘he was the fittest guy around, she doesn’t know what went wrong.’ “He was a fitness enthusiast and he would talk about nutrition, he lost his mother in November. I am very numb right now and don’t know how to react to this,” revealed the actress.

"Life is just too short. At the end of the day, you just come down to one thing and that is- life is too short. I am in touch with the cast of Bhabhi Ji and they are giving me updates on what time the funeral is going to happen. I am just trying my best to reach Thane. It is going to happen today. They are just waiting for certain relatives to land from Delhi. They are going to land by 2:30 PM. Once they come, they are going to start the rituals for the funeral,” she added.

Nehha said that she has lovely memories with the late actor as ‘he was one actor who would go to everyone’s room to wish and ask how their day was.’ “ I remember having the silliest conversation with him. He was a man with whom you could have a light laugh. He was a very positive person. I remember talking to him when he lost his mother and she was going through a serious phase and a lot of other things. He was a very positive person. That’s the reason I am very numb because if people like these are going there is no hope for other people. I will always remember him as a kind, courteous man,” she said.

The actress is worried about 18-months-old son and his wife. “Honestly, now I am more worried for his wife and kid. The baby is too young and he got married very late. I remember knowing him since he was an unmarried man and I would tease him. It is really unfortunate what has happened,” Nehha told ETimes TV.