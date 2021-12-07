'Bhaade Ka Pati': Rakhi Sawant loses cool after Abhijit Bichukale takes a dig at husband Ritesh

As many people have posted on social media that Rakhi Sawant is simply passing off a cameraman as her husband on ‘Bigg Boss 15’, now the latest promo of shows Abhijit Bichukale saying that her husband Ritesh is ‘hired’.

This infuriates Rakhi and she clarifies saying, “I have taken seven vows with him and he is not hired.” In fact, Ritesh also intervenes and tells Abhijit that you are saying all this because it is in your mind. Abhijit says that this is what the host Salman Khan also said and Rakhi replies ‘No, Salman never said this ever that I have hired my husband’. She adds, “Tu bhade ka tattu hai” (you are a hired pony).

The war of words doesn’t stop here and Rakhi holds Abhijit’s hair and says, “You have hired your wife.” Abhijit says, “Have you gone crazy.” Later both went physical and other housemates came to stop them. As the coming episode will see contestants engaging in the Ticket To Finale task inside the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house, the non-VIPs have an opportunity to win the prize money and the `Sanchalaks` are the VIPs themselves.

After the task’s first round, Devoleena declares that no non-VIP can participate in the next game due to their poor performance, taking away their chance of winning the money. On this Nishant gets furious and says, “Have you all gone crazy and you all are taking a foolish decision?” Pratik tells Rakhi to do the right thing without getting influenced by others.



Karan says, “If this round gets cancelled, then this task won`t be performed. Go to hell!”

Now, there will be several rounds to reach the Ticket To Finale. As per sources and reports on social media, Tejasswi Prakash can win the first round, Umar Riaz has chances of winning round 2. If by chance Rakhi Sawant gets out in the 3rd round, then Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty will support Devoleena. And if Rashami Desai is out in 3rd round then Rakhi Sawant will win Ticket To Finale. But nothing has been confirmed officially.

Meanwhile, Rakhi's friend and ‘Bigg Boss 7’ contestant Sofia Hayat has come out in her support. She says, “I feel sad that people make rumours and statements about someone without checking any facts, which is completely unacceptable and wrong. I have been to Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh`s marriage virtually and it happened for real. Rakhi is my friend and she has shared with me also and now on the show also, that she was in trouble when Ritesh came to her life and worked miracles. I stand with them.”

Sofia later also said that Ritesh is an NRI who came to India only for Rakhi as she wanted him on the show. “Ritesh is a kind-hearted man. Rakhi is not after his money. She married for love. I love them both. I gave them my blessings for their relationship. He is an NRI, but again who cares about all of that when they are in love. Can we celebrate the love that they have. Love is beautiful. I request you not to judge anything unless we know the truth.”



Sofia is known for ‘Welcome ? Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki’, ‘Comedy Nights Bachao’ and ‘Superdude’.