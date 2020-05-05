'Beyhadh 2' actor Shivin Narang injures himself by falling on glass table at home

Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang injured himself at home which has led to his hospitalisation. As per reports in Bombay Times, the actor fell on a glass table and got hurt on his left hand as the table broke into pieces. Meanwhile, earlier this year, he had also got injured on the sets of Beyhadh 2 and had got a hairline fracture on his left hand.

Meanwhile, talking about his recent injury, a source told the daily, "When Shivin fell, the glass table broke into pieces, injuring him badly. He lost a lot of blood and was rushed to the hospital. He has not been discharged, as the extent of the injury needs to be diagnosed. His situation is stable and due to the strict social distancing rules at the hospital, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, not even his parents are with him."

Hope he gets well soon!

Meanwhile, Beyhadh 2 was axed due to the coronavirus lockdown and talking about it, Shivin had earlier told Hindustan Times, "I wish we could complete the end of this finite show as I feel that would have done justice to the show and the viewers. But it’s not only us, the whole industry, and in fact, the entire world is suffering… So I can understand what may have prompted this decision."

He had also shared, "We don’t know what the future holds. But we need to stay strong and follow guidelines to stay safe. My society had got sealed some time back and after 14 days, we were able to step out to buy essentials. It’s important to understand the situation and react accordingly."