'Beta ruk police aayegi...': Karan Wahi accuses biker of abusing and harassing him on Mumbai streets, shares video

Karan Wahi mentioned that the man not only chased him but also abused him in Mumbai.

Popular actor Karan Wahi, known for his roles in Indian TV shows, faced harassment from a stranger in Mumbai. On Monday night, he shared on his Instagram stories that a man followed him until he had to stop at a police station.

Karan mentioned that the man not only chased him but also abused him. A recent video captures the man on a scooter tailing Karan, and Karan points out that the man was hitting his car doors and verbally abusing him. The actor mentioned, "This man keeps telling me that I am wrong when he has hit my car. Mumbai Police, please help; he is not ready to back down. People who are there, please help me."

Later, he pointed his camera towards the man and said, "Yeh admi mere piche pada hai. Gaaliyan jitni tune di hai na. Beta rukk, abhi tere paas police aayegi." He further shared the details on Instagram story and wrote, "The long story short. I took a right cut on the road cause there was a car ahead of me. This guy abused me and said CUT kaise mara and he started ranting ki tere jaise do kaudi ke TV actors bauhat dekhe hai."

"I took his scooter's key and gave it back and left the scene. Then he chased me till I stopped at a cop station. Abusing me and telling me that he has a connection with the police and he will make sure that I pay," he mentioned.

A few hours after sharing this incident on Instagram, Karan deleted the story. However, his fans have shared screenshots of it on various social media platforms. In a different post, Karan reassured everyone that he is safe and expressed gratitude towards the Mumbai Police.

"I am safe, I am home. Have spoken to the cops. Hopefully this will get resolved. Thanku @mumbaipolice," the actor wrote.

Meanwhile, Karan Wahi is set to appear in the legal drama titled "Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani" alongside Jennifer Winget and Reem Shaikh. The makers have unveiled an intriguing first look of the show, featuring the lead actors portraying lawyers.

Sanjay Nath is also part of the cast in Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani. The series intricately connects the lives of these three professionals, delving into moral dilemmas and the preference for the righteous path over the convenient one.

Viewers can watch the show when from February 12.