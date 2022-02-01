'Besharam': Urfi Javed brutally trolled for unbuttoned pants photoshoot

'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Urfi Javed has been an active social media user. She regularly entertains her fans on Instagram with photos and videos from her shoot life. From sharing pictures displaying her unique fashion sense to grooving to the most trending songs, Urfi leaves no stone unturned in setting her social media account on fire with her sizzling updates. However, it is often that Urfi Javed ends up getting trolled for her fashion choices.

Recently, Urfi took to her Instagram handle to drop a few sizzling hot photos in a military green bralette and matching pants. However, her unbuttoned pants did not go down well with internet users, who trolled her for the 'shameless' pictures.

While Urfi captioned the photo 'Literally every girl after dinner', social media users left nasty and mean comments, judging her fashion selection.

Check out the photos below.

As we've mentioned before, Urfi often ends up getting judged for her sartorial choices. Even when she ditched her bold outfits and tried on a saree (in her style), she got brutally trolled. However, Urfi isn't one to be affected by the trolls.

In the past, Urfi Javed had opened up about depression and experiencing suicidal thoughts in the past. In a social media post she wrote, "A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life. My life was seriously fucked up. Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live. I still don’t have a lot of money, a successful career and I’m still single but I have hope. The only reason I’m alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped. I kept walking and I’m still walking. I may not be where I want to be but at least I’m on the way (sic)."