Bepanah Pyaarr actress Ekta Sharma joins call centre after being out of work for two years

Ekta Sharma/Instagram

Popular television actress Ekta Sharma, who has been a part of multiple successful shows such as Kkusum, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kamini-Damini, and Bepanah Pyaarr among others, has taken up a job at a call centre after being out of work in the entertainment industry for two years.

Her last show Bepanah Pyarr was wrapped up just before the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown and she had been waiting for calls from producers and casting directors since then. She called herself 'a warrior, not a victim' in a recent interview explaining the circumstances under behind her decision.

Talking to IndianExpress.com, Ekta revealed that she is fighting a court case for her daughter's safety and had to pay her lawyers. She said, "I am an educated woman and rather than sitting at home crying, I decided to go out and earn. I am doing a respectable job and I am proud of it, Initially, I sold off my jewelry, hoping that things would work out. But after a year, when it didn’t, I decided to go out and look out for work."

The actress even stated that she has been modeling since she was in school and hence, it was 'a very tough decision' for her to mentally prepare herself to go out and work in the real world. "From living the luxury vanity life where you have a spot boy around you, diet food, and everything nice to now talking to angry customers on calls, it has been a paradigm shift for me. However, I am thankful that my parents made me complete my graduation so that I could bag this job", she told the portal.

"My only motive was that I wanted to live a life of a warrior, not a victim", Ekta mentioned adding that she has been a part of the entertainment industry for twenty years and this was the first time when she wasn't able to find work for herself for so long. She concluded that though everyone gives big suggestions when someone takes an extreme step, but "no one really looks out for others when they are alive."