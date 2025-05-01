While bashing the paps, Hunar Hali said that the video was recorded without her permission and was blown out of proportion for no reason

Popular TV actress Hunar Hali recently found herself in an awkward situation after a wardrobe malfunction on a Mumbai street. She later slammed the paparazzi for sharing the video and strongly responded to trolls who accused her of doing it for publicity.

Hunar Hali told ETimes that the video was recorded without her permission and was blown out of proportion for no reason. She said, "It’s a human element, an unexpected nature of events that happens in day-to-day life. Capturing and distributing such videos without my consent, exploiting for sensationalism and focusing inappropriately on my body was a paparazzi’s individual call. What was the incident? A mere cup of a halter top came off, that’s it, but it was unnecessarily sensationalised."

The 12/24 Karol Bagh actress questioned why the paparazzi uploaded the video if they considered it an “awkward slip.” She added that her manager reached out to several media and paparazzi pages to take it down, while some agreed, others refused to remove it even after multiple requests.

She said, "If I did it for a publicity stunt then why will I get the posts removed? My people, my audience have seen my work. I’ve never done anything bold on screen. I am Hunar Hali who has never done nudity on-screen or off-screen which is why my the audiences supported me and criticised the paps for posting the video."

Hunar further mentioned, "I have never indulged in stunts like pulling my pants down while posing, turning sideways and showing lingerie to paps, or wearing sheer tops and exposing my body in front of the cameras. I was shocked to see the audacity and indecency of the person who posted such nonsense on their social media handle. Such a shame to see what levels have people gotten down to. It was a mere vulnerable state which should not have been shot."

She added, "Mujhe ye behuda publicity nahi chahiye. Jo log karte hai, unhe ye sab mubarak ho."

Hunar Hali has been part of the television industry for nearly 20 years and has appeared in several popular shows like Sasural Genda Phool, Thapki Pyar Ki, Chhal Sheh Aur Maat, Patiala Babes, and Chhoona Hai Aasmaan, among others.