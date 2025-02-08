Bharti Singh's statement on why she isn't attending Mahakumbh 2025 has sparked a debate on social media.

The 2025 Mahakumbh is being held in Prayagraj, formerly Allahabad, in Uttar Pradesh from January 13 to February 26. Several Bollywood celebrities including Anupam Kher, Rajkummar Rao, Mamta Kulkarni, Poonam Pandey, Esha Gupta, Guru Randhawa, and others, have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam till now. However, there's one celebrity who doesn't wish to go to Mahakumbh. She is the famous comedian Bharti Singh.

Bharti's reason for not attending the Mahakumbh 2025 has sparked debate on social media. In a video shared by Instant Bollywood, when the paparazzi asked the comedian if she is going to the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, she replied, "Behosh hoke marne, ya bicchadne? Mera itna zyada mann tha ki main jaaun, but day by day aisi news aati jaa rahi hain, Gole ko leke jaana toh rehne do bhai (To faint and die or get lost? I really wanted to go but day by day I hear such sad news from there and I can't think about taking my son and going there)."

Bharti and her comedian-husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their son Laksh in 2022, who they have nicknamed Gola. The sad news that Bharti was talking about was the stampede that occured on January 29, that killed 30 people and injuring 60 others, at the Mahakumbh. A few incidents of fire have also been reported from the grand festival, but no casualties have been reported in them.

Reacting to Bharti's statement, netizens slammed the comedian and asked her to not make jokes about Mahakumbh 2025. One of them wrote, "Don't mislead if you don't have correct information", while another added, "Did everyone who went to Kumbh faint and die? Not everything is a joke."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bharti Singh is currently hosting the second season of Laughter Chefs 2 on Colors TV. The celebrities participating in the cooking-based reality show are Abdu Rozik, Elvish Yadav, Mannara Chopra, Rubina Dilaik, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Kashmera Shah, and Abhishek Kumar among others.