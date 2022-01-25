‘Begging for FIR’: Abhinav Shukla’s cousin left paralysed after being beaten up, stripped naked

Television actor Abhinav Shukla on January 23 narrated a brutal incident that took place in Punjab with his cousin brother on Twitter. He posted a picture of his brother (cousin) and informed everyone that he has become paralysed after he was beaten up, stripped naked.

Abhinav also mentioned that his family is struggling to get an FIR lodged. With the picture, he wrote, “My cousin was brutally beaten when he was unconscious, stripped naked, left to die. Somehow he survived. Spent 30 days in ICU. Now he is paralysed, so much happened but we all are begging the concerned PS to file an FIR. @PP_gurdaspur @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd (sic).”

My cousin was brutally beaten when he was unconscious,stripped naked,left to die somehow he survived. spent 30 days in ICU. Now he is paralysed, so much happened but we all are begging the concerned PS to file an FIR. @PP_gurdaspur @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd pic.twitter.com/Qq4C6zfRmy — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) January 23, 2022

His tweet grabbed the Punjab police’s attention, IPS Surendra Lamba asked Abhinav to register an FIR at Pathankot Police station. “Please ask them get their statement recorded to @PathankotPolice at PS Mamoon Cantt. They have already been directed to ensure legal action. Also, share with me if any issue is there. We are committed to ensure justice as per law and facts. Jai Hind! (sic),” commented IPS Lamba in the comments section.

@ashukla09 Sir, The complaint shared by you is further forwarded to @PP_Gurdaspur for immediate necessary action, please. January 23, 2022

The official Twitter handle of Gurdaspur Police mentioned the case update in the comment box of Abhinav’s tweet.

@ashukla09 sir, PS Mammon Cantt falls in jurisdiction of district @PathankotPolice . Matter related to @PathankotPolice January 23, 2022

For the unversed, Abhinav Shukla, who is married to Rubina Dilaik, is one of the most popular actors in the Indian television industry. The couple was together seen in ‘Bigg Boss 14’. Rubina won the season after gaining a lot of popularity.

On the personal front, Rubina and Abhinav got married in the year 2018. However, soon after their marriage, the couple had some fights and decided to split. However, they both worked on their marriage and came out stronger. At present, they are one of the most couples in the Indian television industry.