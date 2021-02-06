Bear Grylls posts photo sharing tea with PM Modi, reveals one promise he made to Indian Secret Service

British adventurer, writer and television presenter Bear Grylls on Friday took to his verified Twitter handle, that boasts of an impressive 1.5 million followers, to share a throwback photo with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The photo, which was clicked during the shooting of his popular show 'Man vs Wild', in which PM Modi appeared as a special guest in 2019, shows the two eminent personalities sharing a cup of tea.

Grylls wrote that the photo is one of his favourites and described the moment while pointing out that the wild is the "ultimate leveller".

"One of my favourite photos: soaking wet and sharing a cup of tea with Prime Minister Modi after our @Discovery jungle adventure together. This moment reminds me of how the wild is the ultimate leveller. We are all the same behind the titles and masks. #adventureunitesus (sic)."

One of my favourite photos: soaking wet and sharing a cup of tea with Prime Minister Modi after our @Discovery jungle adventure together. This moment reminds me of how the wild is the ultimate leveller. We are all the same behind the titles and masks. #adventureunitesus pic.twitter.com/9EQPAeUOLO — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) February 5, 2021

On Facebook, sharing the same photo, Grylls wrote more about the time they were filming the episode with PM Modi. He revealed he had to swim alongside a raft while PM Modi sat on it since it failed to handle the weight of the two and he had promised the Indian Secret Service that he would do all to prevent the PM's feet from getting wet.

He wrote, "One of my favourite photos: soaking wet and sharing a cup of tea with Prime Minister Modi after our Discovery jungle adventure together."

He added, "Note the raft in background... I had made it to hold two of us but it almost sank when he climbed in it, so instead I swam alongside. I had promised the Indian Secret Service that he would hardly get his feet wet.... well, that didn’t work out so well!"

He concluded his caption with, "This moment reminds me of how the wild is the ultimate leveller. We are all the same behind the titles and masks. Just two people sharing tea and trying to stay warm. All these stories, and so many more, are in my upcoming autobiography: 'Never Give Up.'"

One of my favourite photos: soaking wet and sharing a cup of tea with Prime Minister Modi after our Discovery jungle... Posted by Bear Grylls on Friday, February 5, 2021

For the unversed, the special episode shot at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, which aired in August 2019, broke several records and became a worldwide hit, trending on number one in both India and abroad.

With 3.6 billion impressions, the episode surpassed the previous record-holder 'Super Bowl 53', which had 3.4 billion impressions.

‘Officially the world’s most trending televised event! With 3.6 BILLION impressions!’ (Beating ‘Super Bowl 53 which had 3.4 billion social impressions.) THANK YOU everyone who tuned in! #PMModionDiscovery #ManVsWild #india https://t.co/OvfRD9EIcq pic.twitter.com/1E0HwiI6ME — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) August 19, 2019

PM Modi appeared on the show to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change.