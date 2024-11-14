Esha Verma is the daughter of Ashwin Verma and Sapna Verma, who got married in 1997 and then got divorced in 2008. Ashwin then went on to marry Rupali Ganguly in 2013. They have a son named Rudransh.

Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly recently created a stir after issuing a defamation notice to her stepdaughter Esha Verma, demanding a compensation of Rs 50 crore for allegedly smearing her character. Now, after Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi extended his support to Rupali Ganguly amidst her legal dispute, her stepdaughter Esha Verma has finally commented on the legal matter and how she is handling it.

Esha Verma shared a video message on Instagram, explaining that she is moving forward. In her message to her followers and supporters, Esha Verma said, "Hi everybody. It’s Esha here and I just want to say thank you all for being so kind and supportive and sweet. It means the world to me. And I’m just going to be private for a little bit just for my sake. And we’re just moving forward from here."

She further said, "And just to remind everybody, I’m in America so things are a little bit different here, and we’re more protected. And whatever it is, I just want to say this community we’re building is so beautiful and I’ve been looking at everyone’s profiles. There’s so much great energy. And if you’re going to be negative, I’m just gonna black you or take you off, just letting you know. But sending so much love. You guys should be so proud of yourselves. You are incredible!"

Esha Verma also invited her followers to keep interacting with her. "I might be a little bit limited with my responses because I am going to be a little bit offline for something. I would love to chat with you. Seriously. Don’t feel afraid to talk to me, I just won’t talk about certain topics, so just be prepared for that."

Esha Verma, the daughter of Ashwin Verma from his first marriage, previously accused Rupali Ganguly of having an extramarital affair with her father. Verma even mentioned feeling "unsafe" around Rupali and accused her of physically hitting her mother in Mumbai. Following the Rs 50 crore defamation suit, Esha Verma deleted all defamatory posts aimed at the actress and also made her Instagram account private.

