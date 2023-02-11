BB16: Shalin Bhanot's parents react to Tina Datta calling their son 'aggressive,' say 'jisko jo screen...' | Exclusive

Shalin Bhanot in BB16

Shalin Bhanot's journey in Bigg Boss 16 is tagged as a 'pot-boiler, commercial film' by his fans. Even Bigg Boss called him the most misunderstood contestant in the house. On Sunday, Shalin and the other five contestants' fate will be tested, and one among them will be called the season's winner.

However, Shalin's parents, father Brij Mohan Bhanot and mother Sunita Bhanot have already declared him as a winner for them. Recently, DNA connected over a candid conversation with Shalin's parents, and they expressed their views about his journey. Calling her little boy's stint in Bigg Boss 16 a 'masala film,' Sunita added, "While I was watching the journey video of Shalin, I realised that his journey was nothing less than an entertaining film. It had action, emotion, fights, everything. It was an emotional moment for me. But even I felt overwhelmed while watching it."

In the final weeks of the game, there was a phase where Shalin had a mental breakdown. Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were 'mocking' him. They were teasing him, and it bothered him so much that he had a long 30-40 minutes chat with the taskmaster. Remarking about girls' demeanour, Sunita added, "When it reaches to understanding each other on human terms, it was certainly wrong." Adding to Sunita, papa Bhanot said, "Usse human support jo milna chaiye tha woh nahi mila (He didn't get the required human support).

Shalin has faced criticism of 'overacting' for the camera. When his parents were asked about it, Brij Mohan added, "Screen pe bhi jab hum log dekh rahe the.. toh hume aisa lagta tha, ya toh Shalin screen par hai, ya dusre log uske baare mein baat kar rahe hai. Toh uski presence itni zyada overwhelming thi (While we were watching, we thought either he's on the screen, or other people are discussing him. His presence was so overwhelming)."

When Tina Datta spoke to us after her eviction, she called Shalin Bhanot an aggressive and manipulative guy. When Mr and Mrs Bhanot were asked to comment about it, Brij added, "Jis ne jo impression lena tha le liya. Jisko jo screen pe dekhna tha dekh liya. Woh toh sabke saamne hai, toh kya discuss karna (Audiences understood, who stands where. Everything happened before the audience. So why should we discuss it)." At last, Brij even added Shalin is a winner for him, "Hum logo ki taraf se woh winner hai... koi usko nahi dega toh woh uski problem hai." Sunita agreed with laughter. Bigg Boss 16 grand finale will happen on Sunday, February 12, from 7 PM onwards.