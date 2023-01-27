BB16: Shalin Bhanot's designer Deeti Mehta defends actor's against Tina Datta's claims, says 'he met me...' | Exclusive

Deeti Mehta-Shalin Bhanot

Shalin Bhanot is among the Top 9 contestants of Bigg Boss 16. His fans feel that his journey is nothing less than a rollercoaster ride. When we look back at his journey, there were moments when he stood strong against all. Also, there were instances when he felt cheated, mocked, and ridiculed by other housemates. From taking a joke on himself to taking the blame for losing price money, Shalin stood tall and impressed the audience.

Apart from his toned body, Bhanot's fashion sense has made quite a noise in the house. So, DNA got in touch with Shalin's designer Deeti Mehta and had a long conversation about his friend's journey, and the responsibility to make him look handsome.

In his first media interaction, Deeti decoded Shalin's personality. "He always believes in having unfiltered conversations. It just comes the way he thinks. Usually, we try to sound politically correct. But that's not the case with Shalin Bhanot. He comes from a pure space. Jo woh feel karta hai...woh bol deta hai. He has this childlike innocence, that makes him special from others." Mehta further stated, "He is the most real person out there." Deeti appreciated that Shalin has the guts to show his vulnerability, and weakness as well. "We all have inhibitions, and shortcomings, but there are few who own them, and don't shy away from projecting them. Shalin is among the rare ones, who have the guts to show his vulnerable side.

Last week, Tina accused Shalin of pre-planning the game. When Deeti Mehta was asked about Tina's claims, she added, "This guy didn't plan his clothes, his style statement, so how can someone plan a game, before playing it? Mehta laughed. "He met me and decided that I will give her costumes based on her journey. That's the one thing that we decided or 'planned.' Shalin and I come together on this basis that I have to present his true self, and his personality with the outfits. As far as I know, this was the only thing he pre-planned- 'to go with the flow'."

Quashing the claims made by other contestants, Deeti said, "Shalin has presented his true self on the show. Basically, the Shalin everyone is seeing, is exactly how he is in real life. It's his own evolution as well. " Metha also stated that she's receiving extremely positive responses for Shalin. "People are showering love, and my DMs (direct messages) are full of messages supporting Bhanot. This is because people are finding him real and relatable. He is getting pure love." At last, Deeti concluded Shalin's personality by saying, "Whatever Shalin did in the show, he has done it with full honesty, jaise woh hai... waise hi show par bhi hai. Be it tasks, or maintaining friendships. Shalin has all the qualities of being the winner of the show." Mehta concluded. The second part of Deeti Mehta's conversation, decoding his style statement will be out soon.