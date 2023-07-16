BB OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve says Manisha Rani 'craves attention from men'; latter breaks down, shouts 'you b***h'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve attacked Manisha Rani's character and called her, "Mardon ko dekh kar fisalti girgit." Manisha termed her as "Besharm ladki."

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Before the fourth Weekend Ka Vaar started, the Bigg Boss house witnessed another major fight between Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve. The two girls had fought multiple times, and they patched up after a few days. However, this time, it seems like their friendship has got severely affected as Bebika attacked Manisha's character, and the latter broke down, stating that she will never forgive Bebika.

It all started when Bebika and Manisha were working in the kitchen. Bebika was miffed with Manisha's captaincy. Bebika was passing comments on Manisha, and the latter was countering her. Bebika didn't realise that she dragged the conversation by hitting below the belt and calling Manisha a men's attention-seeker. Bebika taunted Manisha and called her, "Mardon ko dekh ke fisalne wali girgit." Manisha couldn't bear this and she commented, "Hum mardon ko dekh ke girte hai, tum toh kabhi bhi gir jaati ho. Besharm ladki." Bebika was making fun of her, and said, "Bahut aachi hai teri language." Manisha misheard Bebika, and assumed she called her 'b***h'. Manisha lost her cool, and instantly shouted, "You b***h." Bebika got furious with Manisha, and a major fight broke out between them.

Manisha was going to dinner, and she was holding a plate. But after hearing Bebika's accusations, Manisha left her plate in the kitchen. Abhishek Malhan also slammed Bebika for abusing Manisha and attacking her character. Bebika tried to clarify that she didn't call Manisha b***h, but she continued to say that Manisha craves attention from men. Bebika further slammed Manisha saying, "Tujhe mardon ke alawa dikhta hi kya hai? Ladkiyaan dikhi nahi ki jhagda shuru." Manisha snapped back at Bebika and said, "Aise ladki agar friend ho, toh nahi chaiye. Male friend hi sahi."

Manisha and Bebika's ugly fight left other housemates, Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naazz, Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid puzzled. The Weekend Ka Vaar will continue on Sunday, followed by weekly eviction.