Baseer Ali says Bigg Boss 19 contestants are 'bullsh*t', adds Rise And Fall had better people: 'You're just filling anybody but...'

Baseer Ali, who won the dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla 10 and ended up as the first runner-up in the adventure reality show MTV Roadies 14, was one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss 19. Before even the season began, it was expected that he would be among the top five finalists. However, Baseer couldn't even reach the top 10 and was evicted after 9 weeks in the Salman Khan-hosted show.

After his eviction, Baseer has said that the quality of contestants in Bigg Boss 19 this year has been "bullsh*t", adding that Rise And Fall had much better people. Talking to Pinkvilla, he said, "Maine toh pehle hi hafte bol diya tha ki the quality of contestants this year in Bigg Boss is bullsh*t. Kuch dekh ke hi bola hoga, samajh ke, feel kar ke hi bola hoga. I'm happy to see ki bahar aane ke baad, har ek insaan agrees with me."

"Dusre shows jo chal rahe hain, wahan pe aap contestants toh dekho. There was another show on Amazon - Rise And Fall, that ran simultaneously with Bigg Boss. Look at the contestants there - Kubbra Sait, Aahana Kumra, Pawan Singh, Kiku Sharda. These are the kind of people you would want to see on a show like Bigg Boss. You're just filling anybody for the sake of it, but the stars are somewhere else buddy", he concluded.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 has now top 10 contestants - Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Mridul Tiwari, and Farrhana Bhatt. The eight contestants who have been eliminated till now, are Awez Darbar, Zeishan Quadri, Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Neelam Giri, and Baseer Ali. The show, airing on Colors TV and streaming on JioHotstar, is expected to end in December first week.

