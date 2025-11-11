FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Kutta bana denge': Netizens want PM Narendra Modi, Colors TV to shut down Bigg Boss 19 after Amaal Mallik abuses...

Bihar Election 2025: Will Nitish Kumar return as CM? Exit polls predict...

Advantage Mahagathbandhan? What surprise voting turnout means for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 result?

Prem Chopra latest health update: Veteran actor is NOT in ICU, legendary villain will be discharged from Lilavati Hospital in...

Baseer Ali says Bigg Boss 19 contestants are 'bullsh*t', adds Rise And Fall had better people: 'You're just filling anybody but...'

What is white collar terror ecosystem? How Pakistan and its ISI, LeT, JeM shift focus to urban, educated people?

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Pulwama Police detain Dr Umar’s father; check details

Pakistan blast: Death toll in Islamabad court suicide bombing climbs to 12

Red Fort Blast: Amit Shah's BIG directive to agencies, says, 'Hunt down each and every culprit behind incident'

Bigg Boss 19: Mid-week eviction alert: Kunickaa Sadanand vs Mridul Tiwari, public chooses to SAVE..., this contestant gets evicted, netizens react

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Prem Chopra latest health update: Veteran actor is NOT in ICU, legendary villain will be discharged from Lilavati Hospital in...

Prem Chopra latest health update: Veteran actor is NOT in ICU

Baseer Ali says Bigg Boss 19 contestants are 'bullsh*t', adds Rise And Fall had better people: 'You're just filling anybody but...'

Baseer Ali says Bigg Boss 19 contestants are bullsh*t: 'You're just...'

What is white collar terror ecosystem? How Pakistan and its ISI, LeT, JeM shift focus to urban, educated people?

What is white collar terror ecosystem? How Pakistan shifts focus...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...

Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015

Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and more

Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Baseer Ali says Bigg Boss 19 contestants are 'bullsh*t', adds Rise And Fall had better people: 'You're just filling anybody but...'

Bigg Boss 19 has now got its top 10 contestants - Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Mridul Tiwari, and Farrhana Bhatt.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 06:46 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Baseer Ali says Bigg Boss 19 contestants are 'bullsh*t', adds Rise And Fall had better people: 'You're just filling anybody but...'
Baseer Ali in Bigg Boss 19
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Baseer Ali, who won the dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla 10 and ended up as the first runner-up in the adventure reality show MTV Roadies 14, was one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss 19. Before even the season began, it was expected that he would be among the top five finalists. However, Baseer couldn't even reach the top 10 and was evicted after 9 weeks in the Salman Khan-hosted show.

After his eviction, Baseer has said that the quality of contestants in Bigg Boss 19 this year has been "bullsh*t", adding that Rise And Fall had much better people. Talking to Pinkvilla, he said, "Maine toh pehle hi hafte bol diya tha ki the quality of contestants this year in Bigg Boss is bullsh*t. Kuch dekh ke hi bola hoga, samajh ke, feel kar ke hi bola hoga. I'm happy to see ki bahar aane ke baad, har ek insaan agrees with me."

"Dusre shows jo chal rahe hain, wahan pe aap contestants toh dekho. There was another show on Amazon - Rise And Fall, that ran simultaneously with Bigg Boss. Look at the contestants there - Kubbra Sait, Aahana Kumra, Pawan Singh, Kiku Sharda. These are the kind of people you would want to see on a show like Bigg Boss. You're just filling anybody for the sake of it, but the stars are somewhere else buddy", he concluded.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 has now top 10 contestants - Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Mridul Tiwari, and Farrhana Bhatt. The eight contestants who have been eliminated till now, are Awez Darbar, Zeishan Quadri, Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Neelam Giri, and Baseer Ali. The show, airing on Colors TV and streaming on JioHotstar, is expected to end in December first week.

READ | Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Advantage Mahagathbandhan? What surprise voting turnout means for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 result?
Advantage Mahagathbandhan? What surprise voting turnout means for Bihar Assembly
Prem Chopra latest health update: Veteran actor is NOT in ICU, legendary villain will be discharged from Lilavati Hospital in...
Prem Chopra latest health update: Veteran actor is NOT in ICU
Baseer Ali says Bigg Boss 19 contestants are 'bullsh*t', adds Rise And Fall had better people: 'You're just filling anybody but...'
Baseer Ali says Bigg Boss 19 contestants are bullsh*t: 'You're just...'
What is white collar terror ecosystem? How Pakistan and its ISI, LeT, JeM shift focus to urban, educated people?
What is white collar terror ecosystem? How Pakistan shifts focus...
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Pulwama Police detain Dr Umar’s father; check details
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Pulwama Police detain Dr Umar’s father; check details
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and more
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse
Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story
Dharmendra Health Update: A look at Hema Malini-He-Man's legendary love story
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE