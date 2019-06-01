Barun Sobti on embracing parenthood with wife Pashmeen: I think I will be a realistic kind of father

Barun Sobti, who became a household name with his role as Arnav Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? is all set to become a father. He and wife Pashmeen Manchanda, who have been married for eight years will be welcoming their first child soon. The couple hosted a baby shower a few days back which was attended by Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal along with Dalljiet Kaur, Ridhi Dogra among others.

During a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, when Barun was asked about his upcoming chapter in his life, the handsome actor stated, "We didn’t plan to hide anything. We told everyone [about the pregnancy] when one is supposed to. The baby shower was lovely and it was great to see how much people love you."

Talking about his excitement, Barun further said, "I am exhausted as I have been shooting and running around, and taking care of my wife. But I am happy. We are taking it one day at a time, instead of thinking too much about what will happen when the baby comes and other such questions."

On being quizzed what kind of father he will be, Barun replied, "I have not thought about what kind of a parent I would be, but I think both of us are prepared in our own way. Moreover, I feel nothing can really prepare you for parenthood, as you learn along the way. We are ready for the surprises that come (laughs ). I am a realistic person, so I think I will be a realistic kind of father, too. Who knows how you will handle the situations that you face after becoming a parent? It is a huge responsibility."

Barun was also seen in the film 22 Yards which was premiered at 2018 Bay Area South Asian Film Festival.