Barkha Bisht, the actress who first gained attention as Udita in the popular teen drama Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi, recently shared a memory from her early career. She recalled the time when producer Ektaa Kapoor filed a lawsuit against her after she decided to leave a show under Balaji Telefilms.

At the time, Barkha was only 23 years old and felt overwhelmed by the legal threats she received from Ektaa’s team, which left her feeling anxious. She revealed that she had a deep fear of becoming too absorbed in the roles she played, as well as a strong desire to prove herself to her father after moving to Mumbai to pursue acting.

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Barkha said, "I didn’t tell anyone at home; I hired a lawyer and fought the case. Over time, she realised it was pointless, and I’m grateful that she backed off. At that time, Ektaa had the power to make or break your career—even today, she does. The case went on for about a year, and I continued shooting for my new show while also attending court hearings."

The actress also mentioned that she didn't tell her family about the lawsuit. She kept it to herself, probably to avoid worrying them. She said, "After fighting at home and coming to Mumbai, you can’t go back and complain. I had come with the pride of 'jo bhi karungi, khud karungi.' So, I had to handle it myself. As a newcomer, my career could have ended, but by some divine power, Ektaa backed out. If she had wanted to, she could have ended my career,."

Barkha's latest project was Power of Paanch, where she starred alongside Riva Arora, Jaiveer Juneja, Aditya Arora, Anubha Arora, Bianca Arora, Yash Sehgal, and Urvashi Dholakia.