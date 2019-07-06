'Bard of Blood': This is when you can start watching Shah Rukh Khan's next project with Emraan Hashmi

Headlines

OpenAI’s text-to-image tool DALL-E 3 now available in Bing Chat

Where's the crowd? Empty seats raise eyebrows at cricket World Cup 2023 opener between England vs New Zealand

The Vaccine War: PM Narendra Modi heaps praise on Vivek Agnihotri's film, says 'everyone should watch it'

Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, two houses torched in Imphal West amid heavy firing

'Bacche bade ho gaye': Salman Khan lauds Aamir Khan's daughter Ira for her mental health awareness initiative

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

OpenAI’s text-to-image tool DALL-E 3 now available in Bing Chat

World Cup 2023: Fans gather outside stadium to support England, New Zealand ahead of opening match

Where's the crowd? Empty seats raise eyebrows at cricket World Cup 2023 opener between England vs New Zealand

9 baby names inspired by Lord Vishnu

10 Snakes with deadliest fangs

No.1 ranked bowler before each ODI World Cup edition

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

World Cup 2023: Fans gather outside stadium to support England, New Zealand ahead of opening match

World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tease fans with THIS special message

Yudh Abhyas 2023: US, Indian armies execute para jumps from transport aircraft in Alaska

The Vaccine War: PM Narendra Modi heaps praise on Vivek Agnihotri's film, says 'everyone should watch it'

Trinetra Haldar calls her Made in Heaven role a stepping stone for trans representation in media, talks Bollywood dreams

Khushi Kapoor reveals why Zoya Akhtar cast her as Betty Cooper in The Archies: 'I'd like to think...'

HomeTelevision

Television

'Bard of Blood': This is when you can start watching Shah Rukh Khan's next project with Emraan Hashmi

Shah Rukh Khan is producing Bard of Blood which features Emraan Hashmi in the lead role

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 06, 2019, 02:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It is well-known that Emraan Hashmi is making his debut on a streaming platform with Bard of Blood, a web series which is being bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment. The 39-year-old actor, will be playing the lead in the show based on a bestselling 2015 book of the same name by Bilal Siddiqi.

The makers (Shah Rukh Khan) now unveiled when Bard of Blood will start streaming. Emraan Hashmi starrer will be available for viewing after September 27. Revealing the same, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted a motion poster featuring Emraan as what looks like an Indian soldier.

Here, take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on

"Three years after launching Bilal's The Bard Of Blood, I will play the protagonist - Kabir Anand. That's destiny. I am really excited to be a part of this new form of storytelling where content has no boundaries and the world is your audience. It will be a thrilling, edge-of-the-seat experience that will challenge me as an actor to bring out my best," Emraan had mentioned in a statement.

In the series which will have eight episodes in Hindi, English as well as Urdu, Emraan Hashmi will play an expelled spy who is currently leading a new life as a Shakespeare professor. He is required back as a spy to save his country and former love.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

NEET success story: This girl sold mother's jewellery to afford books, cracked medical exam without coaching with AIR...

Wordle 838 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 5

Possession of e-cigarettes is violation of Law, says Health Ministry

'Focused around Islam': Matthew Hayden praises Pakistan cricket, says religion helps in discipline

West Bengal Flood: 10,000 people rescued, Governor Ananda Bose to visit affected areas

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE