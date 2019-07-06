'Bard of Blood': This is when you can start watching Shah Rukh Khan's next project with Emraan Hashmi

Shah Rukh Khan is producing Bard of Blood which features Emraan Hashmi in the lead role

It is well-known that Emraan Hashmi is making his debut on a streaming platform with Bard of Blood, a web series which is being bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment. The 39-year-old actor, will be playing the lead in the show based on a bestselling 2015 book of the same name by Bilal Siddiqi.

The makers (Shah Rukh Khan) now unveiled when Bard of Blood will start streaming. Emraan Hashmi starrer will be available for viewing after September 27. Revealing the same, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted a motion poster featuring Emraan as what looks like an Indian soldier.

Here, take a look:

"Three years after launching Bilal's The Bard Of Blood, I will play the protagonist - Kabir Anand. That's destiny. I am really excited to be a part of this new form of storytelling where content has no boundaries and the world is your audience. It will be a thrilling, edge-of-the-seat experience that will challenge me as an actor to bring out my best," Emraan had mentioned in a statement.

In the series which will have eight episodes in Hindi, English as well as Urdu, Emraan Hashmi will play an expelled spy who is currently leading a new life as a Shakespeare professor. He is required back as a spy to save his country and former love.