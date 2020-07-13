'Bandish Bandits' First Look: Ritwik Bhowmik-Shreya Chaudhry's web series backed by Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni

The first look of Amazon original series Bandish Bandits is out. The 10-part series stars Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry in lead roles. It is also backed by an incredible supporting cast which includes Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Sheeba Chaddha, Kunal Roy Kapur and Rajesh Tailang. Moreover, music director trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy is all set to make their digital debut with Bandish Bandits too. The show is all set to be streamed on August 4, 2020.

Amazon Prime Video IN posted a teaser video on their Instagram page and wrote, "A love story with two absolute cuties that strike all the right chords? YES PLEASE @shreya__chaudhry @ritwikbhowmik #BandishBandits created by @bindraamritpal @anandntiwari releases on Aug 4! Music by @shankarehsaanloy".

Check out the video below:

Bandish Bandits is produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari. The series follows the love story of two young performers from very different musical backgrounds.

In a statement, Anand stated, "Bandish Bandits is a story about the meeting of two individuals and cultures that are in many ways different, and yet in other ways incredibly similar. While each character has a unique and compelling story in their own right, it's how these stories come together which makes this series so powerful, romantic and real. I am beyond excited to bring this incredible tale of romance, beautifully told through the musical genius of composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, to Prime Video."

While Amritpal said, "Bandish Bandits has been a true labour of love and we're pleased to be bringing it to a dynamic, global service like Prime Video, which champions unique original content from around the world. While elements of the show are rooted firmly in Indian tradition and values, this is, without doubt, a modern musical romance that will appeal to a global audience. We can't wait to take Prime members on a journey of love, differences and discovery, led by the supremely talented Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry, against a backdrop of soulful music."