Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ayesha Khan has landed in trouble and is facing the wrath of netizens after she 'liked' the controversial post, which said, 'Indians Are Not Welcome In Kashmir'

Social media influencer and actress Ayesha Khan has landed in controversy for 'liking' a controversial post on Instagram, which says, 'Indians are not welcome in Kashmir', Ayesha has made her on-screen debut with Bigg Boss 17, is now facing bricks brats from netizens and the reason is her reaction to an Insta post after the devastating Pahalgam terror attack. The post in question talks about 'freeing Kashmir' from tourists who flock to the valley that has been through some horrible phases.

A part of the post from Kashmiri writer Jalees Hyder reads, “I mourn the loss of civilian life, always. But let’s not confuse that grief with the erasure of reality. Kashmir is not your aesthetic escape, your spiritual pitstop, or your Instagrammable paradise. It is the most densely militarised region in the world, and the people who call it home do not live in peace. They live under occupation, under surveillance, under the constant threat of violence, torture, enforced disappearances, and systematic erasure." The post further stated, "So no, as an Indian, you are not welcome in Kashmir to normalise its occupation, to romanticise our pain, or to turn our homeland into a tourist fantasy. Every photo you take that pretends this land is heaven on earth without acknowledging the brutal reality on the ground is a form of violence."

Ayesha liked the post, and soon it went viral. The screenshot of Ayesha's social media activity has turned netizens furious, and they have demanded to ban her. Taking X, a netizen wrote, "She was better of poor. #ayeshakhan. Remove her @_ravidubey." Another netizen wrote, "She worked in movie #Jaat @iamsunnydeol, @MythriOfficial. We need removal of her scenes, ban #ayeshakhan please show your patriotism towards India. She is a vulture in India."

One of the netizens wrote, "Waahhhhh Dikha dii apna asli chehra #ayeshakhan. Inki loyalty dikh jaati hai bhai. Ye log jyada der nahi chupa sakte. Inko bas mauka chahiye. Desh me rehkar desh se gaddari krnewale log hote aise." On the work front, Ayesha was recently seen in Sunny Deol's Jaat.