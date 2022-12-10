Search icon
Balika Vadhu stars Shivangi Joshi, Randeep Rai dating? Actors react

As per the grapevine, Balika Vadhu stars are the latest couple of telly world.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 10:56 AM IST

Shivangi Joshi- Randeep Rai

Telly town has found its latest couple, and they are none other than Balika Vadhu stars, Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai. If reports are to be believed, then co-stars turned into friends and friendship blossomed into romance. As per the reports of ETimes, the duo are being dating for three months. 

The portal quoted a source closely related to them. He stated that Shivangi and Randeep were cordial with each other during the shoot of Balika Vadhu 2. Love found its way, much after the show. The source further added that it’s been around three months since they started dating and they are going strong. "They have been spotted outside each other’s buildings on multiple occasions and also hit the gym together when time permits,” the source added. 

However when Shivangi was approached to confirm it. She denied the portal about the relationship, and said, "No, this is not true. I don’t know where this is coming from." Even Randeep cleared it to the portal and said that he and Shivangi are just friends. "I have very few friends and she is one of them,” Rai stated. 

On the work front, Joshi was last seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Earlier in July, Shivangi opened up on the first day of the shoot and stated that she was clueless about the nitty-gritty of production. While speaking to TOI, Joshi added that she has faced hard criticism. It was her first day on the shoot of her first show, and she was immediately doing it after the ads. "When I was giving my shot, my director asked me to give the camera look. As I was completely new, I thought, I have to look into the camera and say lines. I had no knowledge. He cut the shot and told me that I don’t have to look into the camera," Shivangi added.

 

