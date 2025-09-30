Balika Vadhu star Avika Gor marries Milind Chandwani on Pati Patni aur Panga sets, FIRST photos go viral

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 released: Get direct LINK to download here
Nepal script history, beat West Indies by 90 runs to win historic T20I series
Have a cat? THIS city mandates license for pet felines, noncompliance to attract fine of Rs...
What happened when Sonam Wangchuk visited Pakistan? He praises PM Narendra Modi, climate activist says...
Himachal govt school principal's cheque spelling blunder goes viral: 'Saven Thursday six harendra sixty'
Maha Navami 2025: Know date, kanya pujan timings, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance, more
Major mishap averted in Bigg Boss 19, snake enters bedroom area, THIS contestant becomes saviour by catching creature with hand, he is..
India’s Asia Cup trophy snub triggers outrage, former Pakistan star labels team a 'joke of world cricket'
Delhi commuters alert! Traffic Police announce restrictions, diversions in these areas ahead of PM Modi’s visit to CR Park for Durga Puja
Virat Kohli's RCB up for sale? Ex-IPL chairman Lalit Modi fuels rumours, predicts sky-high valuation
TELEVISION
Television's beloved actress Avika Gor, aka Anandi from Balika Vadhu, has finally tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony at Pati Patni aur Panga sets. Their photos and videos from the ceremony went viral.
Actress Avika Gor, who rose to fame as little Anandi in *Balika Vadhu*, has officially tied the knot with her longtime partner, Milind Chandwani. The wedding, held on the sets of the reality show *Pati, Patni, Aur Panga*, turned out to be nothing short of a celebration for both the couple and their fans. From the vibrant haldi and mehendi to the spirited baraat and sacred pheras, every ritual was performed before the cameras, making their big day both personal and festive.
The wedding followed traditional Hindu customs. Milind’s baraat arrived in the morning amid dancing and music, and the pheras were solemnised later in the afternoon. Adding to the joy were their co-contestants Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Isha Malviya, and Munawar Faruqui, who joined in to make the occasion feel like one big family get-together.
Milind’s entry as the groom stood out for its quirky twist. Instead of a horse or a fancy car, he made his way to the mandap on a scooter, grooving happily as he rode along. Avika looked radiant as a classic Indian bride in a deep red lehenga with golden embroidery, paired with heavy emerald jewellery. Milind complemented her perfectly in a peach-and-gold sherwani with a matching turban.
After the rituals, the couple danced, laughed, and posed together, giving everyone a glimpse of their pure happiness. The pre-wedding festivities, including the haldi and mehendi, were also hosted on set, while just days earlier the duo had visited the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings.
Watch Avika and Milind reveal their wedding plans on DNA India interview
This wedding came a year after their intimate engagement ceremony, which they celebrated in the presence of close family and friends. Avika has often spoken openly about her journey with Milind. She once shared how he had “friend-zoned” her at the very beginning, and how their love later grew across cities as a long-distance relationship. “People said a long-distance relationship wouldn’t work, but we managed it quite effortlessly,” she had said proudly.