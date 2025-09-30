Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Balika Vadhu star Avika Gor marries Milind Chandwani on Pati Patni aur Panga sets, FIRST photos go viral

Television's beloved actress Avika Gor, aka Anandi from Balika Vadhu, has finally tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony at Pati Patni aur Panga sets. Their photos and videos from the ceremony went viral.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 06:53 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Balika Vadhu star Avika Gor marries Milind Chandwani on Pati Patni aur Panga sets, FIRST photos go viral
Avika Gor with Milind Chandwani
Actress Avika Gor, who rose to fame as little Anandi in *Balika Vadhu*, has officially tied the knot with her longtime partner, Milind Chandwani. The wedding, held on the sets of the reality show *Pati, Patni, Aur Panga*, turned out to be nothing short of a celebration for both the couple and their fans. From the vibrant haldi and mehendi to the spirited baraat and sacred pheras, every ritual was performed before the cameras, making their big day both personal and festive.

The wedding followed traditional Hindu customs. Milind’s baraat arrived in the morning amid dancing and music, and the pheras were solemnised later in the afternoon. Adding to the joy were their co-contestants Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Isha Malviya, and Munawar Faruqui, who joined in to make the occasion feel like one big family get-together.

Milind’s entry as the groom stood out for its quirky twist. Instead of a horse or a fancy car, he made his way to the mandap on a scooter, grooving happily as he rode along. Avika looked radiant as a classic Indian bride in a deep red lehenga with golden embroidery, paired with heavy emerald jewellery. Milind complemented her perfectly in a peach-and-gold sherwani with a matching turban.

After the rituals, the couple danced, laughed, and posed together, giving everyone a glimpse of their pure happiness. The pre-wedding festivities, including the haldi and mehendi, were also hosted on set, while just days earlier the duo had visited the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings.

Watch Avika and Milind reveal their wedding plans on DNA India interview

This wedding came a year after their intimate engagement ceremony, which they celebrated in the presence of close family and friends. Avika has often spoken openly about her journey with Milind. She once shared how he had “friend-zoned” her at the very beginning, and how their love later grew across cities as a long-distance relationship. “People said a long-distance relationship wouldn’t work, but we managed it quite effortlessly,” she had said proudly.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
