Balika Vadhu star Avika Gor announces wedding with Milind Chandwani on Pati Patni Aur Panga, says 'When he asked me to marry, I yelled...'

Balika Vadhu's Avika Gor, aka Anandi, announced her wedding on Pati Patni Aur Panga, and called it a 'full circle moment'.

Actress Avika Gor, popularly known for her role as child bride Anandi in Balika Vadhu, is now writing her own love story The actress who once stole hearts as Anandi in Balika Vadhu has announced her wedding to longtime partner, fiancé Milind Chandwani — on Pati Patni Aur Panga, which will be airing on Colors, the very platform where her journey to stardom began. Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check promises high drama, real emotions, and unexpected moments. In the upcoming premiere episode, Avika will be seen getting emotional as she watches nostalgic clips from her early days on Balika Vadhu, with tears welling up in her eyes. Just when it seems the emotions couldn’t soar any higher, Avika shares a deeply personal revelation: she will be tying the knot with Milind on the very show that marked the beginning of her incredible journey.

Avika Gor on tying the knot with Milind Chandwani

Speaking about her major decision, and the moment she chose to announce her marriage, Avika said that there’s something incredibly poetic about going back to the place where it all began with gratitude, nostalgia, and a sense of purpose. Avika admitted that Balika Vadhu taught her and so many people about the power of choice, and the courage it takes to rewrite your destiny. Discussing her comeback to the channel, she added, "I return to Colors not as Anandi the balika, but as Avika Gor the woman, ready to make the choice of a lifetime. My fiancé, Milind, has been my partner in growth, my strongest ally, and the fellow dreamer who sees me beyond the roles and scripts."

Avika Gor on her reaction when Milind proposed to her

The actress opened up about her special moment, and revealed, "When he asked me to spend my life with him, I yelled out the easiest yes of my life. We're two imperfect people choosing to grow together, to challenge each other, and to build something real. I couldn’t imagine a more fitting place to share that than here, where it all started. Announcing our wedding on Pati Patni Aur Panga is symbolic and personal." Pati Patni Aur Panga… Jodiyon Ka Reality Check will start from 2nd August and thereafter every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM only on Colors.

