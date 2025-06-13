Avika Gor and her fiancé, Milind Chandwani, have bagged their first project. The duo will be seen competing with power couples in Pati Patni Aur Panga.

Actress Avika Gor, popularly known as Anandi from Balika Vadhu, has decided on her life partner and got engaged to Milind Chandwani. The duo has already been getting comments like 'new power couple in Tinseltown' from the netizens. Soon after the engagement, Avika and Milind will be making their first public appearance on a reality show. Avika and Milind will be proving their chemistry while competing with other power couples at Colors' Pati Patni Aur Panga.

Avika is making a homecoming to Colors that made her a household name. And this time, she’s bringing her special. The duo is all set to feature in a new reality show, Pati Patni Aur Panga—a celebration of love, laughter, and the beautifully messy magic of relationships.

What is Pati Patni Aur Panga?

Pati Patni Aur Panga will be unravelling the secret of the forever kind of love by showcasing the shared laughter, the quiet effort, the teamwork, and the small everyday victories that build an unshakeable bond. This heartwarming reality ride gives a joyful, honest glimpse into the lives of celebrity couples as they face off against each other, taking on fun, emotional, and wildly entertaining challenges that reveal just how strong their connection is. Avika and Milind, from two totally different worlds, are ready to spill the tea on their love story—from the first spark to forever plans!

Avika on saying yes to Milind and the show

Sharing her excitement about the show, Avika said, “I return not as a character but as myself, and with Milind by my side. He has been such a grounding force in my life, and saying yes to him was the easiest and most beautiful decision I’ve ever made. Now, saying yes to sharing our story with the world feels just as special. I can’t wait for the Colors family, who have always embraced me with open arms, to meet the person who makes my world feel complete. This show is a celebration of us, and I truly hope it resonates with everyone who believes in love in all its real, messy, magical glory.” Pati Patni Aur Panga’ will soon premiere soon on Colors.