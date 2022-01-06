‘Balika Vadhu’ fame Avika Gor goes snorkelling in Maldives, drops photos in bikini

Avika Gor has always been regarded as Balika Vadhu's beautiful little Anandi. However, the most recent images from her Maldives vacation have gone viral, as the actress has completely shed her 'bahu' image and adopted a sexy demeanour.

Avika Gor made headlines recently after undergoing a big physical shift as a result of her weight loss. The actress expressed her pride in herself and credited her transformation to her partner, campaigner Milind Chandwani.

Avika shared photos from her Maldives vacay in which she can be seen snorkelling.

Take a look at the photos-

On ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, Avika Gor and Manish Raisinghan worked together, and she revealed in an interview that there was a rumour that they had a secret child.

Asked if the rumours were true, she told RJ Siddharth Kannan, "It's impossible! No way! There were articles like humne bachcha chhupa ke rakha hai (we have a secret child). We are very close, even now. He'll always have a very space in my life. In my journey from the age of 13 till now, he has been the closest friend that I've ever had."

"I've learned so much from him. He's 18 years elder to me, by the way. When I saw how he keeps the child within him alive, it is a big thing to learn. Even now when people ask me if anything was happening between us, I'm like 'yaar, mere papa se thoda chhota hai woh (he's almost my father's age)," she added.