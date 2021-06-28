'Balika Vadhu 2' teaser out, know all about the new cast of the upcoming series

'Balika Vadhu' is back with a second season and a completely new cast. The makers after much speculations finally dropped the teaser on social media pages. The video shared by the channel airing the show features a cute little girl enjoying her childhood days and then the sequence shifts to her becoming a child bride. Interestingly, the makers teased that 'Anandi' is coming back as the previous season had Avika Gor playing the character of the same name.

Baal vivaah wo kupratha hai jo aaj bhi samaaj mein jeevit hai! Isko mitaane ke liye janm liya hai ek nayi Anandi, ek nayi Balika Vadhu ne. Balika Vadhu Season 2 jald hi aa raha hai sirf #Colors par. #BalikaVadhu2."

Meanwhile, as per reports in Indian Express, the lead characters of 'Balika Vadhu 2' are Shreya Patel of 'Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha' fame and 'Bal Veer' actor Vansh Sayani.

The portal also reported that the show has gone on floors in Rajasthan and will be shifted to Mumbai soon.

A source told the publication, "While the soul of the project would be close to original, it would be set in current times. The makers also want to address the changing societal norms and how it affects the younger generation."

Talking about the cast, it also includes Riddhi Nayak Shukla, Ketki Dave, Seema Mishra, Anshul Trivedi, Supriya Shukla. Moreover, 'Balika Vadhu 2' is likely to go on air in August this year.

The first instalment starred Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee in the lead roles. They were replaced by late Pratyusha Banerjee and Shashank Vyas. Pratyusha was then replaced by Toral Rasputa and even Sidharth Shukla was roped in to play the lead role.