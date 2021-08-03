'Balika Vadhu 2': Avika Gor opens up on Shreya Patel playing new Anandi, talks about when Pratyusha Banerjee joined show

It was in 2008 when ‘Balika Vadhu’ hit the small screens and struck a chord with the audience as it tried to put forward the social message surrounding child marriage. Actors such as Avika Gor, Avinash Mukherjee and Pratyusha Banerjee among others became household names. Now, 13 years later, the show is up for a second innings albeit with a new cast.

Avika Gor, who played the original Anandi has the show to thank for everything as it ‘changed’ her life. In an interview with ETimes, Avika opened about how she feels about ‘Balika Vadhu 2’ and shared that she would have loved to play gown up Anandi. The new Anandi will be played by child actor Shreya Patel of 'Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha' fame while Jagdish will be essayed by 'Bal Veer' actor Vansh Sayani.

When asked if it’s tough for her to see someone else play the lead role of Anandi, Avika answered, “The feeling is the same how it was when I left the show and Pratyusha (Banerjee) di entered as the new Anandi. It was letting go of the character and someone else playing the part. I know how to detach myself from a character.”

Avika Gor has now become a popular face in the South film industry. She was last seen on TV in the show ‘Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani’. When asked if she would have fancied playing grown-up Anandi, she said, “Oh my God! I would have loved to play the grown-up Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2. I would have jumped into it. Why not? The show has given me so much as an artiste. Had the makers offered the part to me, I am sure that I would have tears in my eyes and a smile on my lips, and would want to be a part of it for sure. I would have loved to do it, but unfortunately, I have a lot of commitments down South. So, it is practically not possible.”

Avika Gor might not be playing an active role in the ‘Balika Vadhu 2’ but she is associated with the show in a small way. The actress will help the show to grab the attention of original and new viewers. The show is all set to preimier on August 9.

She explains, “I will be telling people to watch the new season because it’s very similar to the first one. I have a soft corner for BV…it changed my life. So, when I was approached to become a part of the new journey in a small way, I jumped at the opportunity.”

On the work front, Avika has four Tollywood films in her kitty. She will be seen in Vikram Kumar’s ‘Thank You’ starring Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna. She also ‘Amaran’ and untitled projects with opposite Kalyaan Dhev and Naveen Chandra in the pipeline.