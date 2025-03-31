Ram Kapoor's wife Gautami posted a video on Instagram where she mimicked Ekta Kapoor, taking a sarcastic twist on a video Ekta had shared earlier this month.

Gautami Kapoor, actress and wife of actor Ram Kapoor, added fuel to the ongoing tension between her husband and TV/film producer Ekta Kapoor, a conflict that has been simmering since January.

Gautami posted a video on Instagram where she mimicked Ekta Kapoor, taking a sarcastic twist on a video Ekta had shared earlier this month. In the video, Gautami said, "Should I do an anti-inflammatory diet, should I do Mounjaro, should I do Ozempic (pharmaceutical drugs), or all of the above? Or should I just zip my mouth?"

She further said, "But mere liye gym hi kaafi hai (For me, the gym is enough)," while taking a dig at her show, she said, "Kyunki humein bade nahi, chhote hi ache lagte hain." While sharing the post, she wrote, "Jisse jo pasand ho... use woh karne do (Let people do what they like) ... live and let live... at the end what matters is health, happiness and peace (sic)." with hashtags, "#nojudgement #onlygoodvibe #livelifekingsize."

On March 11, Ekta Kapoor shared a video where she subtly took a dig at Ram Kapoor’s weight loss. In the video, she said, "Should I take Mounjaro and Ozempic, follow an anti-inflammatory diet, or just keep quiet? Ya chhod doon, hum bade hi acche lagte hain (Let it be, I look good the way I am)."

Ram Kapoor broke the internet with his stunning weight loss transformation. Ram, who had been one of the highest-paid actors in Indian television, has now opened up on his weight loss journey, through which he lost 55 kilos.

In a podcast with Devna Gandhi, the Bade Acche Lagte Hain actor said, "What I did was, for 5 years before I achieved this, I went on a massive weight loss journey and shed 30 kgs, then I put it back on again. This helped me learn what I should not do, then I would stay up all night and read books by experts, and watch podcasts and I figured that there are two kinds of people in this world, one who cares about their fitness and health, and people who don’t. I decided to fully commit to becoming the best version of myself."

Slamming the dieting industry, Ram added, "The entire dieting industry, which is more than a 20 billion dollar industry, is designed to make you fail. Because how will they exist if you don’t keep going back to them. Do they tell you that after that (losing weight through dieting) you have to change as a person otherwise you will put it back on? No they don’t."

When the Kasamh Se actor was asked about several claims that he took the drug Ozempic for his weight loss, he answered, "I never took Ozempic or any other drug for weight loss, neither did I do bariatric surgery, but does any of that matter? However, it is not wrong to do any of that because people do so to become a better version of themselves."