Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's Chahatt Khanna turns author, admits 'heartbreaks, challenges as single mother' inspired her to write book

Chahatt Khanna launched her debut book, AToE- Actor to Entrepreneur, which is said to be based on her personal life experiences.

Actor-entrepreneur Chahatt Khanna has now stepped into the literary space with the launch of her debut book, AToE – Actor to Entrepreneur. The book is said to be a personal account of Chahatt's journey through life, and her evolution from an actor to an entrepreneur. Through real-life experiences and valuable lessons from it, AToE aims to inspire readers to embrace resilience, self-belief, and reinvention in the face of challenges.

Chahatt admits heartbreaks and challenges inspired her to write a book

Speaking about inspiration for the book, Chahatt shares, "The idea of writing this book didn't come to me overnight. It was born through years of experiences, challenges, victories, heartbreaks, and personal growth. As an actor, entrepreneur, and single mother, I have lived through many phases that have shaped me deeply. Over time, I realized that the lessons I had learned weren't just mine to keep. There were so many people, especially women, who were going through similar struggles and searching for answers. That's when I felt a strong urge to put my thoughts, experiences, and learnings into a book that could inspire, guide, and empower others."

Chahatt on her journey from an actor to an entrepreneur

Chahatt further emphasized her transition from an actor to an entrepreneur, and said, "Being an entrepreneur actually helped me become more honest and practical while writing. Entrepreneurship teaches you resilience, problem-solving, and self-reflection every single day. However, putting those emotions and experiences into words was not always easy. Reliving certain moments required vulnerability and courage."

About Chahatt Khanna

Chahatt is popularly known for playing Ayesha Sharma in Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Her other notable works include Nida in Zee TV's hit show Qubool Hai, and Aashka Wadhwa in Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. Chahatt also did a few films, including 7½ Phere and Prassthanam.