Chahatt Khanna said it took her years to realise that what she had gone through was molestation.

Chahatt Khanna, who played Ayesha Sharma in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, spoke about a disturbing incident from her childhood involving an elderly man in her society.

She said it took her years to realise that what she had gone through was molestation. It was only when a childhood friend shared a similar experience that she recognised and accepted what had happened to her.

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Chahatt Khanna shared that some elderly people tend to touch inappropriately. She said many children don’t understand it at that time and think it’s normal.

She said, "This happened with me when I was very young. So, this uncle was there in my society. And he used to make me sit on his lap. And I was like, He is a Bengali uncle." Chahhat also shared that the elderly uncle used to give her chocolates. At that time, she thought he was just being nice and didn’t understand anything wrong was happening.

The actress further mentioned, "Two years back, I got to know. I met my childhood friend. She told me about somebody. That girl had filed a case against that uncle for molestation. Then I realised. He used to do the same thing that he used to do with me. And she was a little elder than me. So, she realised what he was doing"

On the work front, Chahatt was last seen in the 2023 film Yaatris.